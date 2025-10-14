Premier Doug Ford says he threatened to beat up Home Depot shoplifter

File photo (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 14, 2025 3:44 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2025 3:47 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he threatened to beat up a Home Depot shoplifter over the summer.

Ford told an audience at the Empire Club in Toronto that bail needs to be strengthened because criminals have become emboldened.

The premier relayed a story from the summer when he said he ditched his police detail to go to Home Depot to buy plants for his cottage for an upcoming visit from Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Ford says a man walked out of the store with two backpacks, trailed by security guards who claimed he stole something but they stopped following the man because they had been instructed not to do anything in such situations.

So Ford says he took matters into his own hands, tracked the guy down and demanded he open up his bag.

When the man refused, Ford says he threatened to beat him up and he eventually relented.

“I said, buddy, ‘I’m going to kick your ass all over the parking lot, show me what’s in your bag,”’ Ford told the fireside chat on Monday.

He said the man then pulled out a saw blade that the store manager said was stolen.

“Then I went on to tell him, if I ever see him in the parking lot, he’s going to get a beating like he’s never got before,” Ford said.

“But that’s what you have to do.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vaughan mayor wants 10 new CCTV cameras equipped with licence plate recognition, gunshot detection technology

Saying residents are fed up with "scumbag" criminals, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca announced on Tuesday that he'll seek council's approval to fund at least 10 additional CCTV cameras that will be equipped...

1h ago

Ontario spending $75M on ad that features Ronald Reagan anti-tariff speech

A province of Ontario ad that features former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats posed by tariffs comes with a price tag of $75 million, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed...

1h ago

Officials say ancient remains of 5 people found so far as lengthy investigation continues at Toronto site

City of Toronto officials and archeological experts say they're waiting for a provincial go-ahead to start an intricate excavation on Withrow Avenue.

31m ago

7 injured, 4 critically, after natural gas explosion at North York construction site

Seven people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning, four with critical injuries, after an apparent gas explosion at a North York building under construction, prompting a large emergency response...

2h ago

Top Stories

Vaughan mayor wants 10 new CCTV cameras equipped with licence plate recognition, gunshot detection technology

Saying residents are fed up with "scumbag" criminals, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca announced on Tuesday that he'll seek council's approval to fund at least 10 additional CCTV cameras that will be equipped...

1h ago

Ontario spending $75M on ad that features Ronald Reagan anti-tariff speech

A province of Ontario ad that features former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats posed by tariffs comes with a price tag of $75 million, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed...

1h ago

Officials say ancient remains of 5 people found so far as lengthy investigation continues at Toronto site

City of Toronto officials and archeological experts say they're waiting for a provincial go-ahead to start an intricate excavation on Withrow Avenue.

31m ago

7 injured, 4 critically, after natural gas explosion at North York construction site

Seven people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning, four with critical injuries, after an apparent gas explosion at a North York building under construction, prompting a large emergency response...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:55
Vaughan mayor wants to add more traffic and crime surveillance cameras

Mayor Steven Del Duca says these cameras would be equipped with automated licence plate recognition and gunshot detection technology.

2h ago

1:51
Mostly sunny conditions on Tuesday

As the long weekend wraps up, Tuesday will see mostly sunny conditions with an above seasonal high in the low 20s.

18h ago

0:58
Released Palestinians met by cheering crowd in West Bank

A jubilant crowd turned out in the West Bank city of Beitunia on Monday to greet Palestinian detainees released as part of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel.
0:40
Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners leave West Bank's Ofer prison

Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners were seen leaving the West Bank's Ofer prison on Monday.
1:08
Released Israeli hostages arrive in Petah Tikva and Tel Aviv by helicopter

Three hostages released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived in Israel. (AP video by Nicolae Dumitrache and Srdjan Nedeljkovic)
More Videos