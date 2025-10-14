Toronto police officer injured after cruiser rear-ended in North York collision

The incident happened around 4:18 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, according to the Toronto Police Service (TPS). Officers were already on scene responding to a separate crash when a police vehicle was rear-ended. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 14, 2025 6:41 am.

Last Updated October 14, 2025 7:35 am.

A Toronto police officer was injured early Tuesday morning after a cruiser was struck while officers were investigating an unrelated collision in North York.

The incident happened around 4:18 a.m. near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, according to the Toronto Police Service (TPS). Officers were already on scene responding to a separate crash when a police vehicle was rear-ended.

TPS say the officer was inside the cruiser at the time of the impact. The officer was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene for impaired driving. His identity has not yet been released.

As a result of the investigation, eastbound Wilson Avenue is closed at Bathurst Street, causing traffic disruptions in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

A Toronto police officer was injured early Tuesday morning after a cruiser was struck while officers were investigating an unrelated collision in North York. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.
