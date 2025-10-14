Two people taken to hospital after North York house fire

Two adults suffered minor injuries in a fire at a home in North York. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 14, 2025 6:53 pm.

Last Updated October 14, 2025 8:49 pm.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a home in North York Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to McNicoll Avenue and Don Mills Road area just after 5 p.m. for reports of a house fire.

The fire was extinguished by Toronto Fire. Two adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the fire is not being investigated as suspicious.

