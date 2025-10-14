Two people taken to hospital after North York house fire
Posted October 14, 2025 6:53 pm.
Last Updated October 14, 2025 8:49 pm.
Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a home in North York Tuesday evening.
Emergency services were called to McNicoll Avenue and Don Mills Road area just after 5 p.m. for reports of a house fire.
The fire was extinguished by Toronto Fire. Two adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the fire is not being investigated as suspicious.