Blue Jays fans arrive in Seattle for Game 3

A Toronto Blue Jays fan holds up a sign ahead of the start of the American League Division Series MLB playoff series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees in Toronto on Saturday, October 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2025 5:13 am.

SEATTLE — Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are taking planes, boats and automobiles to give their team some much-needed support against the winning Mariners in the American League Championship Series.

Toronto is down two games heading into T-Mobile Park to play the Seattle Mariners for Game 3 in the best-of-seven series.

Regular-season games in Seattle often have a home feel for the Jays, with fans in Western Canada making the trek across the border.

The Victoria Clipper has added a “Playoff Express” sailing between Victoria and Seattle for the games.

A statement from Visit Seattle says October is a “need period” for the city’s hotels, restaurants and shops, as the summer comes to an end, meaning baseball playoffs can provide a welcome boost.

But the playoffs come at a time when visits from Canadians are not guaranteed, with the organization saying it anticipates a year-over-year drop of 26 per cent from international visitors in 2025, the largest of major cities in the U.S., due to Seattle’s dependence on Canada.

The Mariners, who have never won the ALCS, defeated Toronto in the 2022 wild-card series, which was the only other time the two 1977 expansion teams have met in the post-season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press

