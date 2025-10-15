Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds of Ontario autoworkers in limbo.

In a statement, Ford said he had spoken directly with Stellantis to express his frustration with the company’s decision to prioritize investment in the United States. He also emphasized his government’s commitment to supporting affected employees.

“This decision is especially painful for those workers who have been out of jobs for months,” Ford said. “Our government will continue to use every tool we have, including through our $20‑million investment in POWER Centres to support displaced workers, including through retraining to re‑enter the workforce as quickly as possible.”

Ford stressed that no provincial funding has been provided to Stellantis for its Brampton project. He made clear that Ontario will not release any financial support until the company offers assurances about restarting operations.

“Stellantis has a duty to live up to their promise to Brampton autoworkers and continue with their allocation in Brampton,” Ford continued. “No provincial funding will be given until we receive clear assurances on when the plant will restart operations and meet that commitment.”

The Brampton facility, which has been idled since earlier this year, was expected to play a role in Stellantis’ electric vehicle transition strategy. The company’s decision to shift production south of the border has raised concerns among workers and union leaders about the long‑term future of the plant.

The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis on April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Ford calls for federal action

Ford also used the announcement to call on Ottawa to do more to protect Ontario’s auto sector, which employs an estimated 157,000 workers. He urged the federal government to maintain tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and to accelerate approvals for major industrial projects.

“[This] news is another reminder that we need the federal government to stand up for the 157,000 workers in Ontario’s auto sector by maintaining tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles,” Ford said.

“We need the federal government to work with us to get moving on major projects — building nuclear facilities, mining critical minerals, shipbuilding, pipelines and ports — that will unlock economic opportunities and create new jobs for workers across the province.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney says his government, Ontario and Unifor are working with Stellantis to develop measures to protect employees and to create new opportunities in and around Brampton.

“We have further made clear that we expect Stellantis to fulfil the undertakings they have made to the workers of Brampton,” Carney said on social media late Tuesday. “Today’s decision is a direct consequence of current U.S. tariffs and potential future U.S. trade actions.”

Carney went on to say that until a more certain trade environment for the North American auto sector is established through the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, decisions on new investments in the auto sector will continue to be affected.