Faulty engineering led to implosion of Titan submersible headed to Titanic wreckage, NTSB finds

By Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted October 15, 2025 4:34 pm.

Last Updated October 15, 2025 4:46 pm.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Faulty engineering led to the implosion of an experimental submersible that killed five people on the way to the wreck of the Titanic, the National Transportation Safety Board concluded in a report Wednesday.

The NTSB made the statement in its final report on the hull failure and implosion of the Titan submersible in June 2023. Everyone on board the submersible died instantly in the North Atlantic when Titan suffered a catastrophic implosion as it descended to the wreck.

The NTSB report states that the faulty engineering of the Titan “resulted in the construction of a carbon fiber composite pressure vessel that contained multiple anomalies and failed to meet necessary strength and durability requirements.” It also stated that OceanGate, the owner of the Titan, failed to adequately test the Titan and was unaware of its true durability.

The report also said the Titan likely would have been found sooner had OceanGate followed standard guidance for emergency response, and that would have saved “time and resources even though a rescue was not possible in this case.”

The NTSB report dovetails with a Coast Guard report released in August that described the Titan implosion as preventable. The Coast Guard determined that safety procedures at OceanGate, a private company based in Washington state, were “critically flawed” and found “glaring disparities” between safety protocols and actual practices.

OceanGate suspended operations in July 2023 and wound down. Representatives for the company did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. A company spokesperson offered condolences to the families of those who died after the Coast Guard report was released in August.

The implosion of the Titan killed OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and led to lawsuits and calls for tighter regulation of private deep sea expeditions. The implosion also killed French underwater explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, known as “Mr. Titanic”; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood.

The NTSB report recommends the Coast Guard commission a panel of experts to study submersibles and other pressure vehicles for human occupancy. It also recommends that the Coast Guard implement regulations for the vehicles that are informed by that study.

It also called on the Coast Guard to “disseminate findings of the study to the industry,” which has grown in recent years as privately financed exploration has grown.

The vessel had been making voyages to the Titanic site since 2021. Its final dive came the morning of June 18, 2023. The submersible lost contact with its support vessel about two hours later and was reported overdue that afternoon. Ships, planes and equipment were rushed to the scene about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

A multiday search for survivors off Canada made international headlines. It soon became clear there would be no survivors, and the Coast Guard and other authorities began lengthy investigations into what happened.

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New data shows top speed of 154 km clocked by speed camera on Parkside Drive

While the city has yet to replace its most profitable and most vandalized speed camera, new data shows the speeds some drivers are reaching on a stretch of Parkside Drive. A Freedom of Information request...

1h ago

Three airports in Canada hacked with pro-Hamas messages

KELOWNA — The airport in Kelowna, B.C., says some flights were delayed after its terminal information screens and public address system were hacked, with social media posts showing pro-Hamas messages...

32m ago

Industry minister threatens legal action as Stellantis's Brampton move raises fears

The federal government threatened legal action after carmaker Stellantis said it will move planned vehicle production from its plant in Brampton, Ont., to Illinois, sparking fears about the future of Canada's...

11m ago

'Really unfair': International medical graduates call for reversal to Ontario's residency policy change

A policy shift in Ontario has sparked outrage from foreign-trained doctors, many of whom say they were days away from applying to medical residency when the rules changed. The new rule applies to international...

7h ago

Top Stories

New data shows top speed of 154 km clocked by speed camera on Parkside Drive

While the city has yet to replace its most profitable and most vandalized speed camera, new data shows the speeds some drivers are reaching on a stretch of Parkside Drive. A Freedom of Information request...

1h ago

Three airports in Canada hacked with pro-Hamas messages

KELOWNA — The airport in Kelowna, B.C., says some flights were delayed after its terminal information screens and public address system were hacked, with social media posts showing pro-Hamas messages...

32m ago

Industry minister threatens legal action as Stellantis's Brampton move raises fears

The federal government threatened legal action after carmaker Stellantis said it will move planned vehicle production from its plant in Brampton, Ont., to Illinois, sparking fears about the future of Canada's...

11m ago

'Really unfair': International medical graduates call for reversal to Ontario's residency policy change

A policy shift in Ontario has sparked outrage from foreign-trained doctors, many of whom say they were days away from applying to medical residency when the rules changed. The new rule applies to international...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.

10h ago

2:14
Rain and wind expected for the weekend in the GTA

A sunny and seasonal start to the week will make way for a rainy and windy weekend in the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

1:51
7 workers injured after blast at condo construction site

Seven construction workers were taken to hospital four with life-threatening injuries after a powerful gas explosion at a North York high-rise under construction. Brandon Rowe with the details.

23h ago

2:02
Ford government spending $75 million on anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend $75 million on a new anti-tariff ad campaign that will air in the U.S. Tina Yazdani with more from the upcoming fall session.

23h ago

2:10
Possible gas explosions causes multiple life-threatening injuries

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident after seven people were taken to the hospital.
More Videos