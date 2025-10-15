Flights delayed after B.C. airport hacked with pro-Hamas messages

KELOWNA — The airport in Kelowna, B.C., says some flights were delayed after its terminal information screens and public address system were hacked, with social media posts showing pro-Hamas messages on the displays.

The posts show screens at Kelowna International Airport saying “Israel lost the war, Hamas won,” and calling U.S. President Donald Trump a pig.

Other videos depict slogans being played over the Kelowna airport’s public announcement system, and also at the Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania.

Kelowna International Airport has confirmed the incident on its website, adding that staff successfully removed the unauthorized messaging by a “third party.”

The update posted at 10 p.m. Tuesday says the airport was working to restore both systems, and the incident resulted in some delayed flights.

The airport’s departure information showed three delayed flights the next morning, without saying whether they were related to the hack.

A group calling itself “Siberislam” claimed responsibility for the hacks in the onscreen messages, while social media accounts under that name shared videos of the incidents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2025.

The Canadian Press