No evidence Canadian schools banning pork from lunches

A school bag and a lunch bag are seen in the school yard at the Bancroft Elementary School as students go back to school in Montreal, on Monday, August 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

By Marissa Birnie, The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2025 11:53 am.

A TikTok video from October asked viewers to “imagine” receiving an email from a teacher asking parents not to pack pork in their children’s school lunches lest it offend religious students. 

Some who shared the video claimed Ontario and other Canadian school boards banned pork products in deference to Muslim students. 

However, there is no evidence confirming the existence of such an email or school pork bans. 

THE CLAIM

“Imagine receiving an email from your kids’ school teacher asking you not to pack pork in their lunches anymore because it has become offensive to some of the children who are in the class,” says the creator of a TikTok video posted in early October that has since received more than 600,000 plays. 

“Some parents are writing emails to the teachers saying that there are Canadian kids showing up with bacon and ham in their sandwiches, and that’s offensive to their religion. Just imagine that for a second,” he says. 

In a Facebook post, one user claimed it was schools in Ontario that told parents they couldn’t pack pork in their children’s lunches “because it offends Muslims.” 

Muslims cannot consume pork products under Islamic dietary rules. 

Similar posts appeared multiple times on the X platform, formerly Twitter. 

On YouTube, a creator whose content previously appeared in a Canadian Press fact check for sharing an altered video of a Welsh Muslim woman posted a video titled “WTF: Pork BANNED in Canada?!”

The video (archived here)claimed Ontario schools are “banning” pork products, citing the original TikTok video as evidence. 

THE FACTS 

The original TikTok video included hashtags for Alberta, Calgary and “cbe”, which stands for the Calgary Board of Education.

The Canadian Press reached out to the Calgary Board of Education and the Toronto District School Board, which represent the largest primary and secondary student populations in Alberta and Ontario. 

“We are not aware of this rumour. Our schools have been closed since Oct. 6 due to the province-wide labour action by the Alberta Teachers’ Association. The Calgary Board of Education does not restrict lunch or snacks provided by a parent for their child,” a spokesperson told The Canadian Press in an email. 

A TDSB spokesperson said the board was unaware of the rumour.

The Canadian Press reached out to the video creator and will update this check if we receive a response. 

There is no evidence that supports the supposed banning of pork in Ontario schools; a keyword search turned up no results, and the only media reports are about the TikTok video. 

Ontario has a food and beverage policy that applies to the province’s schools. However, the only foods that are not allowed are products sold in schools “that generally contain few or no essential nutrients and/or contain high amounts of fat, sugar and/or sodium.” The standards do not apply to food brought from home or purchased off school premises. 

The Calgary board has a similar policy that food sold to students meets nutrition requirements, but there is no blanket ban on pork products. 

Fact-checkers have previously debunked similar rumours about pork bans in schools. An old hoax from around 2014, which resurfaced in 2021, claimed the Dorval, Que. mayor insulted Muslims after a request that pork be removed from school canteens. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Really unfair': International medical graduates call for reversal to Ontario's residency policy change

A policy shift in Ontario has sparked outrage from foreign-trained doctors, many of whom say they were days away from applying to medical residency when the rules changed. The new rule applies to international...

3h ago

Toronto police appeal for help in locating next-of-kin in violent death of 62-year-old unhoused man

Toronto police have released the identity of an unhoused man who was killed in a violent, unprovoked attack outside city hall last September in hopes of finding his next of kin. The 62-year-old has...

2h ago

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

5h ago

Toronto man charged after online threats against transgender, Muslim communities: police

A 30‑year‑old Toronto man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into online threats and hate‑related activity, police announced on Wednesday. According to the Toronto Police...

2h ago

Top Stories

'Really unfair': International medical graduates call for reversal to Ontario's residency policy change

A policy shift in Ontario has sparked outrage from foreign-trained doctors, many of whom say they were days away from applying to medical residency when the rules changed. The new rule applies to international...

3h ago

Toronto police appeal for help in locating next-of-kin in violent death of 62-year-old unhoused man

Toronto police have released the identity of an unhoused man who was killed in a violent, unprovoked attack outside city hall last September in hopes of finding his next of kin. The 62-year-old has...

2h ago

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

5h ago

Toronto man charged after online threats against transgender, Muslim communities: police

A 30‑year‑old Toronto man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into online threats and hate‑related activity, police announced on Wednesday. According to the Toronto Police...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.

6h ago

2:14
Rain and wind expected for the weekend in the GTA

A sunny and seasonal start to the week will make way for a rainy and windy weekend in the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:51
7 workers injured after blast at condo construction site

Seven construction workers were taken to hospital four with life-threatening injuries after a powerful gas explosion at a North York high-rise under construction. Brandon Rowe with the details.

19h ago

2:02
Ford government spending $75 million on anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend $75 million on a new anti-tariff ad campaign that will air in the U.S. Tina Yazdani with more from the upcoming fall session.

19h ago

2:10
Possible gas explosions causes multiple life-threatening injuries

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident after seven people were taken to the hospital.

21h ago

More Videos