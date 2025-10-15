updated

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

The 10,000 full-time college support staff, represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), are seeking better wages, benefits, and job security. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 15, 2025 5:33 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2025 5:57 am.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday.

The deal, brokered after months of tense negotiations, covers workers at all 24 public colleges in the province. Members of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO) will review the details of the settlement later today, with staff expected to return to work on Thursday.

Christine Kelsey, chair of the union’s bargaining team, credited the resolve of members for securing the agreement.

“After months of intensive negotiations with an incredibly difficult employer, the gains made in this agreement would not have been possible without members holding strong these last weeks,” Kelsey said. “We had no choice but to fight back amidst a plan to privatize public education, as well as 10,000 job losses and over 650 program cuts across the system.”

New deal represents more than just workplace gains, union says

Union leaders framed the strike as part of a broader battle over the future of Ontario’s college system, accusing the provincial government of pursuing policies that undermine public education.

According to OPSEU/SEFPO, the three-year deal includes a series of wage, benefit, and job security improvements:

  • Wage increases: An across-the-board raise of $1.05 per hour for all workers in the first year.
  • Job protections: Enhanced safeguards against technological changes and stronger contracting-out provisions.
  • Bargaining unit clarity: New language to help define bargaining unit work, with room to expand in future rounds.
  • Re-skilling and severance: Improved re-skilling opportunities, extended recall rights, and enhanced severance packages.
  • Compensation adjustments: An increase to on-call rates for the first time since 2005 and higher shift premiums for the first time since 2008.
  • Benefits expansion: Inclusion of chosen family for bereavement leave.

OPSEU/SEFPO President JP Hornick praised the determination of staff who walked off the job, saying their actions demonstrated the power of collective action.

“Full-time college support staff took on a tremendous fight, and I’m incredibly proud of our members for getting us to this moment,” Hornick said. “Now, we need to keep building on that momentum and show Ontario what is possible when working people stand together.”

The strike, which began in early September, disrupted services across Ontario’s college network, affecting everything from student advising to IT support. Picket lines are expected to come down immediately, with ratification votes to follow in the coming days.

“We’ve won more than a contract,” Kelsey added. “After being out in our communities, day after day, the public now understands that our college system is being deliberately defunded as part of the collateral of Ford’s devastating privatization agenda.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating Vaughan home invasion and serious collision

York Regional Police are investigating after an early-morning home invasion was followed by a serious single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Wednesday. Officers were first called to the area of Pine Valley...

5m ago

Stellantis shifts production of Jeep Compass from Brampton plant to Illinois plant

Stellantis is shifting Jeep Compass production from a plant in Brampton to Illinois after initially pausing the retooling of the plant back in February. The world’s fourth-largest carmaker announced...

7h ago

Blue Jays fans arrive in Seattle for Game 3

SEATTLE — Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are taking planes, boats and automobiles to give their team some much-needed support against the winning Mariners in the American League Championship Series. ...

59m ago

Ontario spending $75M on ad that features Ronald Reagan anti-tariff speech

A province of Ontario ad that features former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats posed by tariffs comes with a price tag of $75 million, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed...

13h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating Vaughan home invasion and serious collision

York Regional Police are investigating after an early-morning home invasion was followed by a serious single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Wednesday. Officers were first called to the area of Pine Valley...

5m ago

Stellantis shifts production of Jeep Compass from Brampton plant to Illinois plant

Stellantis is shifting Jeep Compass production from a plant in Brampton to Illinois after initially pausing the retooling of the plant back in February. The world’s fourth-largest carmaker announced...

7h ago

Blue Jays fans arrive in Seattle for Game 3

SEATTLE — Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays are taking planes, boats and automobiles to give their team some much-needed support against the winning Mariners in the American League Championship Series. ...

59m ago

Ontario spending $75M on ad that features Ronald Reagan anti-tariff speech

A province of Ontario ad that features former U.S. President Ronald Reagan warning about the economic threats posed by tariffs comes with a price tag of $75 million, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Rain and wind expected for the weekend in the GTA

A sunny and seasonal start to the week will make way for a rainy and windy weekend in the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

1:51
7 workers injured after blast at condo construction site

Seven construction workers were taken to hospital four with life-threatening injuries after a powerful gas explosion at a North York high-rise under construction. Brandon Rowe with the details.

11h ago

2:02
Ford government spending $75 million on anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend $75 million on a new anti-tariff ad campaign that will air in the U.S. Tina Yazdani with more from the upcoming fall session.

12h ago

2:10
Possible gas explosions causes multiple life-threatening injuries

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident after seven people were taken to the hospital.

14h ago

0:55
Vaughan mayor wants to add more traffic and crime surveillance cameras

Mayor Steven Del Duca says these cameras would be equipped with automated licence plate recognition and gunshot detection technology.

14h ago

More Videos