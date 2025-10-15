Toronto man charged after online threats against transgender, Muslim communities: police

Toronto Police Service officers speak with a resident after a news conference.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 15, 2025 10:43 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2025 10:44 am.

A 30‑year‑old Toronto man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into online threats and hate‑related activity, police announced on Wednesday.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the investigation began after officers received reports of threatening messages posted online.

Police allege that on Sept. 30, the accused made threats to kill a victim. Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 10, investigators say he also made multiple online threats directed at members of the transgender and Muslim communities.

Following the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at the man’s residence in Scarborough on Oct. 12.

Police identified the suspect as Abraham Lincoln Neranjan, 30, of Toronto, who has been charged with public incitement of hatred and three counts of uttering threats.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Toronto police.

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

3h ago

'Really unfair': International medical graduates call for reversal to Ontario's residency policy change

A policy shift in Ontario has sparked outrage from foreign-trained doctors, many of whom say they were days away from applying to medical residency when the rules changed. The new rule applies to international...

1h ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

59m ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

1m ago

