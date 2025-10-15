A 30‑year‑old Toronto man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into online threats and hate‑related activity, police announced on Wednesday.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the investigation began after officers received reports of threatening messages posted online.

Police allege that on Sept. 30, the accused made threats to kill a victim. Between Sept. 29 and Oct. 10, investigators say he also made multiple online threats directed at members of the transgender and Muslim communities.

Following the investigation, officers executed a search warrant at the man’s residence in Scarborough on Oct. 12.

Police identified the suspect as Abraham Lincoln Neranjan, 30, of Toronto, who has been charged with public incitement of hatred and three counts of uttering threats.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact Toronto police.