Police investigating Vaughan home invasion and serious collision

York Regional Police Cruiser

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 15, 2025 6:06 am.

York Regional Police are investigating after an early-morning home invasion was followed by a serious single-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Wednesday.

Officers were first called to the area of Pine Valley Drive and Teston Road around 4:18 a.m. for reports of a home invasion. Police say the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

A short time later, police were called to a serious collision at Teston Road and Cityview Boulevard, where a vehicle had crashed. The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Toronto hospital.

According to investigators, multiple other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. K9 units were deployed in an attempt to track the suspects, but officers were unable to locate them despite what police described as a significant response in the area.

Police say it is not yet clear whether the crash is directly connected to the earlier home invasion.

Police remain on scene collecting evidence at both Pine Valley Drive/Teston Road and Teston Road/Cityview Boulevard. Two northbound lanes on Cityview Boulevard are currently blocked while officers document the collision.

Investigators believe all suspects have left the area, but noted that residents can expect a continued police presence throughout the morning.

York Regional Police have not released suspect descriptions or said how many individuals may have been involved.

