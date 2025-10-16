Canadian passport now outranks U.S. in tally of visa-free access

The new Canadian passport is unveiled at an event at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2025 12:32 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 12:44 pm.

OTTAWA — Canadian passport holders have overtaken Americans in terms of visa-free access to the world.

The Henley Passport Index ranks Canada in 9th place for how many countries Canadian citizens can visit without needing to apply for a visa, while the U.S. passport is in 12th place.

Both countries were at parity a year ago at 7th place under Henley’s ranking system, which groups together countries in blocs when they have access to the same number of countries.

Henley and Partners, which has issued the ranking for two decades, says the shift stems in part from countries imposing reciprocal policies in response to new U.S. visa restrictions or onerous entry requirements.

Unlike U.S. passport holders, Canadians can access Belarus, Papua New Guinea and Uzbekistan without a visa, and they can also skip the requirement for a visa upon arriving in Bolivia and Rwanda.

When the numbers on the passport index are disaggregated, Canada takes 32nd place for visa-free travel, compared to 37th place for the Americans, and both countries ranked 26th place last year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rexdale women's shelter asking for help after flood causes extensive damage

A recent flood has caused extensive damage at a women's shelter in North Etobicoke, creating a crisis for the place that has been a lifeline for survivors of violence.   Ernestine's Women's Shelter...

3h ago

Carney says tougher bail, sentencing rules to be introduced next week

The federal government will introduce new legislation around bail reform aimed at keeping violent criminals and repeat offenders off the street. Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Minister of Justice...

13m ago

Family of victims in fatal wrong-way Highway 401 crash sues Durham police, officers and driver's estate

The family of the three people killed in a wrong-way Highway 401 crash involving Durham police has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, the Durham Regional Police Services Board, and the estate...

4h ago

Carney says Stellantis offered reassurances on Brampton plant

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the global head of Stellantis told him the automaker is looking at finding a new model to fill the idled Brampton, Ont. plant, but that a decision won't be coming quickly. Speaking...

2h ago

Top Stories

Rexdale women's shelter asking for help after flood causes extensive damage

A recent flood has caused extensive damage at a women's shelter in North Etobicoke, creating a crisis for the place that has been a lifeline for survivors of violence.   Ernestine's Women's Shelter...

3h ago

Carney says tougher bail, sentencing rules to be introduced next week

The federal government will introduce new legislation around bail reform aimed at keeping violent criminals and repeat offenders off the street. Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Minister of Justice...

13m ago

Family of victims in fatal wrong-way Highway 401 crash sues Durham police, officers and driver's estate

The family of the three people killed in a wrong-way Highway 401 crash involving Durham police has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, the Durham Regional Police Services Board, and the estate...

4h ago

Carney says Stellantis offered reassurances on Brampton plant

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the global head of Stellantis told him the automaker is looking at finding a new model to fill the idled Brampton, Ont. plant, but that a decision won't be coming quickly. Speaking...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:33
3,000 jobs in jeopardy as Jeep compass production moves from Ontario plant to U.S.

3,000 jobs are in jeopardy after Stellantis announced it is moving production of the Jeep Compass from a Brampton plant to Illinois. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the premier is not fulfilling his election promise to protect Ontario jobs.

21h ago

6:21
Ottawa reacts to Stellantis decision

The Stellantis factory may be right in our backyard, but the decision to move production is being felt right across the country. Glen McGregor gathers the national reaction to the news.

22h ago

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.
2:19
Torontonians tell the city what they want to see in 2026 budget

The city hosted its first pre-budget consultation, allowing Torontonians to share ideas for 2026. As Michelle Mackey reports, the mayor also hinted at a lower property tax increase.

More Videos