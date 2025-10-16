Carney says tougher bail, sentencing rules to be introduced next week

Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen making an announcement on bail reform and sentencing legislation on October 16, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 16, 2025 11:28 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 11:51 am.

The federal government will introduce new legislation around bail reform aimed at keeping violent criminals and repeat offenders off the street.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Minister of Justice will be tabling legislation next week that will focus on new reverse-onus bail provisions for violent and organized crime-related offences.

Carney says under the reverse-onus provision, it will no longer be up to the Crown to prove why someone should stay behind bars, it will be up to the accused to prove to the court why they can be trusted to be released.

“Right now, in most bail hearings, the starting point is to release, and the Crown must prove why someone should not be released on bail, making it too easy for repeat violent offenders to quickly get back on the street,” said Carney during an announcement in Etobicoke on Thursday. “We’re making bail stricter to keep you safer.”

The legislation will make bail more difficult to get for a half-dozen violent and organized crime offences, including violent auto theft, break and enter, human trafficking, assault and sexual assault, and extortion.

The bill will allow for consecutive sentences for violent and repeat offenders, so that multiple sentences can’t be served at the same time.

The Liberals also plan to introduce stronger sentences for organized retail theft and eliminate conditional sentences for sexual assault.

The legislation will also invest in frontline law enforcement by hiring 1,000 new RCMP personnel.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report

