Cineplex selling Cineplex Digital Media to U.S. company Creative Realities for $70M

Cineplex Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Cineplex Digital Media subsidiary to Creative Realities Inc., a U.S.-based digital signage company, for $70 million.

CDM offers digital signage for a wide range businesses including retailers and banks as well as digital menu boards for restaurants.

As part of the deal, Cineplex has signed a long-term agreement to continue as CDM’s exclusive advertising sales agent for CDM operated digital-out-of-home networks across Canada.

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob says the sale will provide the company with meaningful capital to continue to deliver value for shareholders.

Cineplex says proceeds of the sale will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and provide cash for share buybacks, debt reduction and general corporate purposes.

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.