Cineplex selling Cineplex Digital Media to U.S. company Creative Realities for $70M

Cineplex Odeon Theater in Toronto on December 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2025 8:10 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 8:35 am.

Cineplex Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Cineplex Digital Media subsidiary to Creative Realities Inc., a U.S.-based digital signage company, for $70 million.

CDM offers digital signage for a wide range businesses including retailers and banks as well as digital menu boards for restaurants.

As part of the deal, Cineplex has signed a long-term agreement to continue as CDM’s exclusive advertising sales agent for CDM operated digital-out-of-home networks across Canada.

Cineplex chief executive Ellis Jacob says the sale will provide the company with meaningful capital to continue to deliver value for shareholders.

Cineplex says proceeds of the sale will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and provide cash for share buybacks, debt reduction and general corporate purposes.

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian refugee applicant in ICE custody says he crossed border accidentally

A Canadian refugee applicant from Bangladesh who is being held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Buffalo says he crossed the border into the U.S. by mistake -- and now...

16m ago

Vancouver transit police arrest one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) says it arrested Pierry Philogène, who was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted earlier this month by the national Be on the Lookout Program (Bolo).

1h ago

Which version of Max Scherzer will the Blue Jays get in Game 4 of the ALCS?

The Toronto Blue Jays will hand the ball to Max Scherzer on Thursday night in Seattle for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a decision that carries both risk and intrigue as the...

16m ago

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl riding an e-bike was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in North York. The crash happened just before 11 p.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian refugee applicant in ICE custody says he crossed border accidentally

A Canadian refugee applicant from Bangladesh who is being held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Buffalo says he crossed the border into the U.S. by mistake -- and now...

16m ago

Vancouver transit police arrest one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) says it arrested Pierry Philogène, who was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted earlier this month by the national Be on the Lookout Program (Bolo).

1h ago

Which version of Max Scherzer will the Blue Jays get in Game 4 of the ALCS?

The Toronto Blue Jays will hand the ball to Max Scherzer on Thursday night in Seattle for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a decision that carries both risk and intrigue as the...

16m ago

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl riding an e-bike was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in North York. The crash happened just before 11 p.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:33
3,000 jobs in jeopardy as Jeep compass production moves from Ontario plant to U.S.

3,000 jobs are in jeopardy after Stellantis announced it is moving production of the Jeep Compass from a Brampton plant to Illinois. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the premier is not fulfilling his election promise to protect Ontario jobs.

15h ago

6:21
Ottawa reacts to Stellantis decision

The Stellantis factory may be right in our backyard, but the decision to move production is being felt right across the country. Glen McGregor gathers the national reaction to the news.

16h ago

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.
2:19
Torontonians tell the city what they want to see in 2026 budget

The city hosted its first pre-budget consultation, allowing Torontonians to share ideas for 2026. As Michelle Mackey reports, the mayor also hinted at a lower property tax increase.

More Videos