CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts up in September

Construction is seen on a 78-unit, four-storey building with affordable homes, in Toronto's Kensington Market, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. The project is part of the city's rapid housing initiative, which aims to create stable, supportive homes for those in need. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2025 9:10 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 11:07 am.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in September was up 14 per cent compared with August, helped by increases in Montreal and Toronto.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts amounted to 279,234 units in September, up from 244,543 in August.

The increase came as the annual pace of housing starts for Canadian centres with a population of 10,000 or greater rose to 254,345 in September, up 16 per cent from 219,408 in August.

The annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 24,889.

The six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate was up 4.1 per cent in September at 277,147.

CMHC says actual housing starts for centres with a population of 10,000 or greater totalled 22,375 units in September, up from 18,806 in September 2024. The year-to-date total was 178,033, up five per cent from the same period in 2024.

