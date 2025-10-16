Durham police investigating instances of children being followed in Uxbridge

A Durham Regional Police Service vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 16, 2025 9:33 pm.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is investigating recent reports of children being followed in Uxbridge.

“Investigators are actively investigating these incidents and would like to reassure residents that there is no evidence to suggest a wider child-luring concern,” police said in a social media post.

It’s not clear exactly where the incidents were reported, or how many children were followed.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

“Officers continue to monitor the situation closely and are providing a visible presence to ensure the safety and well-being of the public,” the post adds.

DRPS says it encourages parents and caregivers to talk the children about personal safety and report any suspicious activity.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two arrested in fatal Scarborough stabbing

Two people are in custody following a fatal stabbing in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon. Toronto police say they were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road area just after 4 p.m. for reports...

4h ago

Ace Frehley, Kiss' original lead guitarist and founding member, dies at 74

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss, who captivated audiences with his elaborate galactic makeup and smoking guitar, died Thursday. He was 74. ...

1h ago

Blue Jays replace Anthony Santander with Joey Loperfido on ALCS roster

 Anthony Santander, scratched from Game 2 with lower back tightness and removed from Game 3 after scoring from the second in the fifth inning, was substituted off the Toronto Blue Jays’ ALCS...

2h ago

City clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto, citing fire hazard

Municipal workers are clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto after officials cited a fire hazard. About 12 residents of the encampment outside St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Anglican Church in the...

4h ago

Top Stories

Two arrested in fatal Scarborough stabbing

Two people are in custody following a fatal stabbing in Scarborough late Thursday afternoon. Toronto police say they were called to the Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road area just after 4 p.m. for reports...

4h ago

Ace Frehley, Kiss' original lead guitarist and founding member, dies at 74

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and founding member of the glam rock band Kiss, who captivated audiences with his elaborate galactic makeup and smoking guitar, died Thursday. He was 74. ...

1h ago

Blue Jays replace Anthony Santander with Joey Loperfido on ALCS roster

 Anthony Santander, scratched from Game 2 with lower back tightness and removed from Game 3 after scoring from the second in the fifth inning, was substituted off the Toronto Blue Jays’ ALCS...

2h ago

City clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto, citing fire hazard

Municipal workers are clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto after officials cited a fire hazard. About 12 residents of the encampment outside St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Anglican Church in the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

7:15
Carney outlines plans for criminal justice reforms

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined plans Thursday for a new crime bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing rules for violent offenders.

6h ago

2:52
Urgent call for help after flood leaves Rexdale women's shelter damaged

A Rexdale women's shelter is asking for help after a flood has left them unable to provide vital services. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

10h ago

1:44
PA systems and flight information screens hacked at four North American airports Tuesday

On Tuesday, three Canadian airports experienced a major cybersecurity incident where systems were hacked and broadcast unauthorized messaging for minutes before they were taken down. Sarah Jones has more.

23h ago

2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:01
Home invasion ends in fiery crash

A Vaughan neighbourhood is on edge after a home invasion ended in a fiery crash. One suspect is in custody while others remain at large. Brandon Rowe reports on the terrifying early-morning incident and the ongoing police investigation.
More Videos