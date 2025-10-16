Durham police investigating instances of children being followed in Uxbridge

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says it is investigating recent reports of children being followed in Uxbridge.

“Investigators are actively investigating these incidents and would like to reassure residents that there is no evidence to suggest a wider child-luring concern,” police said in a social media post.

It’s not clear exactly where the incidents were reported, or how many children were followed.

No suspect descriptions have been released.

“Officers continue to monitor the situation closely and are providing a visible presence to ensure the safety and well-being of the public,” the post adds.

DRPS says it encourages parents and caregivers to talk the children about personal safety and report any suspicious activity.