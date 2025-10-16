Goaltender Carter Hart joining Vegas Golden Knights on a tryout

Carter Hart arrives at the London Courthouse in London, Ont., Thursday, July 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 16, 2025 1:58 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 2:15 pm.

Goaltender Carter Hart, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team recently acquitted following a sexual assault trial, is joining the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL team announced the move in a statement on Thursday. Details of the arrangement were not disclosed, but multiple media reports said Carter signed a professional tryout agreement.

Hart remains suspended by the NHL until Dec. 1, but was able to sign with a team starting Wednesday while waiting for reinstatement.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with one count of sexual assault stemming from an encounter with a woman after a 2018 gala celebrating the Canadian world junior team’s gold medal. McLeod was also charged with one count of being a party to the offence.

The five players were acquitted on July 24 in a trial in London, Ont.

McLeod recently signed a three-year deal with Avangard Omsk of Russia’s KHL, while Alex Formenton has joined Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta in a deal that runs through the end of December.

Top Stories

Rexdale women's shelter asking for help after flood causes extensive damage

A recent flood has caused extensive damage at a women's shelter in North Etobicoke, creating a crisis for the place that has been a lifeline for survivors of violence.   Ernestine's Women's Shelter...

3h ago

Carney says tougher bail, sentencing rules to be introduced next week

The federal government will introduce new legislation around bail reform aimed at keeping violent criminals and repeat offenders off the street. Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Minister of Justice...

11m ago

Family of victims in fatal wrong-way Highway 401 crash sues Durham police, officers and driver's estate

The family of the three people killed in a wrong-way Highway 401 crash involving Durham police has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, the Durham Regional Police Services Board, and the estate...

4h ago

Carney says Stellantis offered reassurances on Brampton plant

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the global head of Stellantis told him the automaker is looking at finding a new model to fill the idled Brampton, Ont. plant, but that a decision won't be coming quickly. Speaking...

2h ago

