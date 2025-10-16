Majority of Canadians cheering on the Blue Jays to win the World Series: poll

Toronto Blue Jays and their fans celebrate clinching the AL East in the last game of the season on September 28, 2025. (Andrew Osmond | CityNews)

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 16, 2025 3:08 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 3:31 pm.

The majority of Canadians in major cities across the country are cheering on the Blue Jays to win the World Series, according to a new poll.

A Canada Pulse Insights Poll conducted for CityNews found that six in 10 people across Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver say they’ll be cheering for the Blue Jays to make it all the way.

In Toronto, 70 per cent of respondents will be cheering on the Blue Jays, with 68 per cent of respondents located in the City of Toronto and 73 per cent across the GTA.

Over in Calgary, that number drops to 56 per cent, while 55 per cent of those polled in Edmonton say they are cheering for a Blue Jays’ World Series win.

Vancouver had the lowest amount of people cheering for Toronto at 50 per cent, with 47 per cent of people from the City of Vancouver and 52 per cent from the Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD).

The Blue Jays currently trail the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in the American League Championship Series (ALCS). The first team to four wins will advance to the World Series to face the winner of the National League Championship Series (NLCS).

The L.A. Dodgers lead the Milwaukee Brewers two games to none in the NLCS.

If the Blue Jays were to take the World Series title, it would be their first since back-to-back victories in 1992 and 1993.

Game 4 of the ALCS is Thursday night in Seattle. The first pitch is at 8:33 p.m. on Sportsnet.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 30 – Oct. 6, 2025, among a random selection of Canadian adults in four major Canadian cities and two associated suburban regions. Respondents, who are members of the Sago online panel, were surveyed within the specific cities of Toronto (406), the GTA (403), Vancouver (351), the MVRD (306), Edmonton (423), and Calgary (410). Probability samples of this size have an estimated margin of error of plus or minus between 4.8 per cent to 5.6 per cent, 19 times out of 20. Reporting also includes combined samples for Toronto/GTA and Vancouver (MVRD)

