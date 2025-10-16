Scarborough man charged in connection with multiple sexual assaults in Whitby

The accused has been identified as Ravi Tirbaney, 39, of Scarborough. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and was held for a bail hearing. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 16, 2025 6:47 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 7:38 am.

Durham police say a 39-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into two separate sexual assaults in Whitby.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2024, at approximately 11:15 p.m. Police say a woman was in the area of Quebec Street in Oshawa when she was approached by a man who offered her a ride. She accepted, but was instead driven to an industrial area in Whitby, where she was sexually assaulted.

The second reported assault happened on Jan. 12, 2025, just after 4 a.m. According to investigators, another woman was in the area of Simcoe Street South and Hall Street in Oshawa when the same suspect offered her a ride. She was taken to the area of Moore Court and William Smith Drive in Whitby, where she was sexually assaulted.

On Oct. 14, 2025, police arrested the suspect without incident.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Tirbaney, 39, of Scarborough. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and was held for a bail hearing.

Police say they are concerned there may be additional victims. A photo of the accused and his vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian refugee applicant in ICE custody says he crossed border accidentally

A Canadian refugee applicant from Bangladesh who is being held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Buffalo says he crossed the border into the U.S. by mistake -- and now...

15m ago

Vancouver transit police arrest one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) says it arrested Pierry Philogène, who was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted earlier this month by the national Be on the Lookout Program (Bolo).

1h ago

Which version of Max Scherzer will the Blue Jays get in Game 4 of the ALCS?

The Toronto Blue Jays will hand the ball to Max Scherzer on Thursday night in Seattle for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a decision that carries both risk and intrigue as the...

15m ago

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl riding an e-bike was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in North York. The crash happened just before 11 p.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian refugee applicant in ICE custody says he crossed border accidentally

A Canadian refugee applicant from Bangladesh who is being held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Buffalo says he crossed the border into the U.S. by mistake -- and now...

15m ago

Vancouver transit police arrest one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) says it arrested Pierry Philogène, who was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted earlier this month by the national Be on the Lookout Program (Bolo).

1h ago

Which version of Max Scherzer will the Blue Jays get in Game 4 of the ALCS?

The Toronto Blue Jays will hand the ball to Max Scherzer on Thursday night in Seattle for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a decision that carries both risk and intrigue as the...

15m ago

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl riding an e-bike was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in North York. The crash happened just before 11 p.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:33
3,000 jobs in jeopardy as Jeep compass production moves from Ontario plant to U.S.

3,000 jobs are in jeopardy after Stellantis announced it is moving production of the Jeep Compass from a Brampton plant to Illinois. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the premier is not fulfilling his election promise to protect Ontario jobs.

15h ago

6:21
Ottawa reacts to Stellantis decision

The Stellantis factory may be right in our backyard, but the decision to move production is being felt right across the country. Glen McGregor gathers the national reaction to the news.

16h ago

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.
2:19
Torontonians tell the city what they want to see in 2026 budget

The city hosted its first pre-budget consultation, allowing Torontonians to share ideas for 2026. As Michelle Mackey reports, the mayor also hinted at a lower property tax increase.

More Videos