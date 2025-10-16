Durham police say a 39-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into two separate sexual assaults in Whitby.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2024, at approximately 11:15 p.m. Police say a woman was in the area of Quebec Street in Oshawa when she was approached by a man who offered her a ride. She accepted, but was instead driven to an industrial area in Whitby, where she was sexually assaulted.

The second reported assault happened on Jan. 12, 2025, just after 4 a.m. According to investigators, another woman was in the area of Simcoe Street South and Hall Street in Oshawa when the same suspect offered her a ride. She was taken to the area of Moore Court and William Smith Drive in Whitby, where she was sexually assaulted.

On Oct. 14, 2025, police arrested the suspect without incident.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Tirbaney, 39, of Scarborough. He has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and was held for a bail hearing.

Police say they are concerned there may be additional victims. A photo of the accused and his vehicle has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.