Nestlé cuts 16,000 jobs as part of an intensifying cost-cutting campaign

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Nestle's logo is displayed on a window, during the 2018 full-year results press conference of the food and drinks giant Nestle, in Vevey. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

By Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Posted October 16, 2025 8:00 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 8:16 am.

Nestlé is cutting 16,000 jobs globally as the Swiss food giant cuts costs as part of its efforts to revive its financial performance.

Nestlé, which makes Nescafé drinks, Purina pet food and other products, said Thursday that the job cuts will take place over the next two years. The Swiss company also said that it is raising targeted cost cuts to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.76 billion) by the end of next year, up from a planned 2.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.13 billion).

It has been a turbulent year for the company, based Vevey, Switzerland. Last month, Nestle dismissed CEO Laurent Freixe after an investigation into an undisclosed relationship with a direct subordinate.

Freixe had only been on the job for a year. He was replaced by Philipp Navratil, a longtime Nestlé executive.

Shortly after Freixe was ousted, Chairman Paul Bulcke stepped down early.

Nestlé is also fighting external headwinds like other food makers, including rising commodity costs and the negative impact of tariffs. The company said in July that it offset higher coffee and cocoa-related costs with price increases.

Nestle said Thursday that it will eliminate 12,000 white-collar positions in multiple locations. The job cuts are expected to achieve annual savings of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.25 billion) by the end of next year. The company will cut 4,000 jobs as part of ongoing productivity initiatives in its manufacturing and supply chain.

“The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster,” Navratil said in a statement.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian refugee applicant in ICE custody says he crossed border accidentally

A Canadian refugee applicant from Bangladesh who is being held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Buffalo says he crossed the border into the U.S. by mistake -- and now...

15m ago

Vancouver transit police arrest one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) says it arrested Pierry Philogène, who was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted earlier this month by the national Be on the Lookout Program (Bolo).

1h ago

Which version of Max Scherzer will the Blue Jays get in Game 4 of the ALCS?

The Toronto Blue Jays will hand the ball to Max Scherzer on Thursday night in Seattle for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a decision that carries both risk and intrigue as the...

15m ago

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl riding an e-bike was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in North York. The crash happened just before 11 p.m....

2h ago

Top Stories

Canadian refugee applicant in ICE custody says he crossed border accidentally

A Canadian refugee applicant from Bangladesh who is being held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Buffalo says he crossed the border into the U.S. by mistake -- and now...

15m ago

Vancouver transit police arrest one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) says it arrested Pierry Philogène, who was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted earlier this month by the national Be on the Lookout Program (Bolo).

1h ago

Which version of Max Scherzer will the Blue Jays get in Game 4 of the ALCS?

The Toronto Blue Jays will hand the ball to Max Scherzer on Thursday night in Seattle for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a decision that carries both risk and intrigue as the...

15m ago

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl riding an e-bike was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in North York. The crash happened just before 11 p.m....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:33
3,000 jobs in jeopardy as Jeep compass production moves from Ontario plant to U.S.

3,000 jobs are in jeopardy after Stellantis announced it is moving production of the Jeep Compass from a Brampton plant to Illinois. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the premier is not fulfilling his election promise to protect Ontario jobs.

15h ago

6:21
Ottawa reacts to Stellantis decision

The Stellantis factory may be right in our backyard, but the decision to move production is being felt right across the country. Glen McGregor gathers the national reaction to the news.

16h ago

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.
2:19
Torontonians tell the city what they want to see in 2026 budget

The city hosted its first pre-budget consultation, allowing Torontonians to share ideas for 2026. As Michelle Mackey reports, the mayor also hinted at a lower property tax increase.

More Videos