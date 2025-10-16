The Big Story

Canada’s fragile auto sector: Jeep production heads south

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Jan. 19, 2021, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis on April 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 16, 2025 7:23 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 7:26 am.

Canada’s automotive sector continues to trot along the bumpy road, after auto giant Stellantis announced its plans to relocate Jeep production from the Brampton Assembly Plant to a location in Illinois.

The Brampton plant has closed its doors in 2024 in preparation for the production of the new EV model, but that’s also been paused after U.S. President Trump’s tariff announcement on the automotive sector earlier this year.

The residuals of Trump’s push for domestic vehicle production has since threatened the livelihoods of more than 3,000 at the Brampton, Ont., plant alone, with the rest of the sector biting its nails for whatever else the President has up his sleeves. Ottawa has since announced it might bring Stellantis before a judge if it actually goes through with its $13-billion investment moving down South.

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Greg Layson, digital and mobile editor at Automotive News Canada to break down the ‘why’ behind Stellantis’ bombshell announcement, and where it leaves Canada’s fragile automotive sector.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian refugee applicant in ICE custody says he crossed border accidentally

A Canadian refugee applicant from Bangladesh who is being held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Buffalo says he crossed the border into the U.S. by mistake -- and now...

19m ago

Vancouver transit police arrest one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) says it arrested Pierry Philogène, who was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted earlier this month by the national Be on the Lookout Program (Bolo).

1h ago

Which version of Max Scherzer will the Blue Jays get in Game 4 of the ALCS?

The Toronto Blue Jays will hand the ball to Max Scherzer on Thursday night in Seattle for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a decision that carries both risk and intrigue as the...

19m ago

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl riding an e-bike was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in North York. The crash happened just before 11 p.m....

3h ago

Top Stories

Canadian refugee applicant in ICE custody says he crossed border accidentally

A Canadian refugee applicant from Bangladesh who is being held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Buffalo says he crossed the border into the U.S. by mistake -- and now...

19m ago

Vancouver transit police arrest one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) says it arrested Pierry Philogène, who was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted earlier this month by the national Be on the Lookout Program (Bolo).

1h ago

Which version of Max Scherzer will the Blue Jays get in Game 4 of the ALCS?

The Toronto Blue Jays will hand the ball to Max Scherzer on Thursday night in Seattle for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a decision that carries both risk and intrigue as the...

19m ago

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl riding an e-bike was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in North York. The crash happened just before 11 p.m....

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:33
3,000 jobs in jeopardy as Jeep compass production moves from Ontario plant to U.S.

3,000 jobs are in jeopardy after Stellantis announced it is moving production of the Jeep Compass from a Brampton plant to Illinois. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the premier is not fulfilling his election promise to protect Ontario jobs.

15h ago

6:21
Ottawa reacts to Stellantis decision

The Stellantis factory may be right in our backyard, but the decision to move production is being felt right across the country. Glen McGregor gathers the national reaction to the news.

16h ago

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.
2:19
Torontonians tell the city what they want to see in 2026 budget

The city hosted its first pre-budget consultation, allowing Torontonians to share ideas for 2026. As Michelle Mackey reports, the mayor also hinted at a lower property tax increase.

More Videos