Canada’s fragile auto sector: Jeep production heads south

Canada’s automotive sector continues to trot along the bumpy road, after auto giant Stellantis announced its plans to relocate Jeep production from the Brampton Assembly Plant to a location in Illinois.

The Brampton plant has closed its doors in 2024 in preparation for the production of the new EV model, but that’s also been paused after U.S. President Trump’s tariff announcement on the automotive sector earlier this year.

The residuals of Trump’s push for domestic vehicle production has since threatened the livelihoods of more than 3,000 at the Brampton, Ont., plant alone, with the rest of the sector biting its nails for whatever else the President has up his sleeves. Ottawa has since announced it might bring Stellantis before a judge if it actually goes through with its $13-billion investment moving down South.

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Greg Layson, digital and mobile editor at Automotive News Canada to break down the ‘why’ behind Stellantis’ bombshell announcement, and where it leaves Canada’s fragile automotive sector.