Ontario strikes deal with CN Rail to speed up Toronto–Kitchener GO service

Toronto, Canada - April 19, 2021: GO train in Toronto on a sunny day. Photo: Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 16, 2025 10:35 am.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 10:46 am.

The Ontario government says it has reached an agreement with CN Rail to purchase land needed to build dedicated GO Transit tracks along the busy Kitchener Line.

The deal, announced Thursday, is being billed as a breakthrough in the province’s long-promised plan to deliver two-way, all-day service between Toronto and Kitchener.

The agreement coincides with a slate of new services set to launch on Nov. 23, including 18 additional weekend trips between Bramalea and Union Station and, for the first time, weekend trains running all the way to Kitchener.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria called the deal a “pivotal step” toward transforming the corridor.

“Under Premier [Doug] Ford’s leadership, our government is delivering the largest transit expansion in North America to tackle gridlock, keep workers on the job and support economic growth,” Sarkaria said.

Ontario’s government says the new agreement clears the way for Ontario to build 40 kilometres of dedicated GO tracks, along with track realignments, signal upgrades, bridge work and expanded platforms.

What riders can expect

Once complete, the province says the project will allow:

  • Two-way, all-day service seven days a week to Bramalea.
  • 30-minute service to Mount Pleasant with added rush-hour trains to Union Station.
  • Hourly service to Kitchener with additional peak-period trips.

In the meantime, riders will see incremental improvements starting next month:

  • 18 new weekend trips between Bramalea and Union Station, running every 30 minutes.
  • Four weekend trips extended to Kitchener, marking the first weekend service to the city.
  • Two new weekday trips between Bramalea and Union Station.
  • Several existing trips extended further west, including one to Kitchener.

The Kitchener Line upgrades are part of Ontario’s $70-billion transit expansion program, which includes new rail, subway and LRT projects stretching from Barrie to Niagara and Oshawa to Kitchener.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic called it “a transformative moment” for the city.

“This will reduce commute times and unlock new opportunities for economic growth, job creation and quality of life for our residents,” he said.

Top Stories

Carney says tougher bail, sentencing rules to be introduced next week

The federal government will introduce new legislation around bail reform aimed at keeping violent criminals and repeat offenders off the street. Prime Minister Mark Carney says the Minister of Justice...

14m ago

Family of victims in fatal wrong-way Highway 401 crash sues Durham police, officers and driver's estate

The family of the three people killed in a wrong-way Highway 401 crash involving Durham police has filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, the Durham Regional Police Services Board, and the estate...

1h ago

Carney says Stellantis CEO offered reassurances on Brampton plant

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he spoke with the global head of Stellantis on Tuesday and received assurances there are options for its Brampton, Ont., plant and support would be provided to local workers. Carney...

17m ago

Rexdale women's shelter asking for help after flood causes extensive damage

A recent flood has caused extensive damage at a women's shelter in North Etobicoke, creating a crisis for the place that has been a lifeline for survivors of violence.   Ernestine's Women's Shelter...

13m ago

