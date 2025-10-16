The Ontario government says it has reached an agreement with CN Rail to purchase land needed to build dedicated GO Transit tracks along the busy Kitchener Line.

The deal, announced Thursday, is being billed as a breakthrough in the province’s long-promised plan to deliver two-way, all-day service between Toronto and Kitchener.

The agreement coincides with a slate of new services set to launch on Nov. 23, including 18 additional weekend trips between Bramalea and Union Station and, for the first time, weekend trains running all the way to Kitchener.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria called the deal a “pivotal step” toward transforming the corridor.

“Under Premier [Doug] Ford’s leadership, our government is delivering the largest transit expansion in North America to tackle gridlock, keep workers on the job and support economic growth,” Sarkaria said.

Ontario’s government says the new agreement clears the way for Ontario to build 40 kilometres of dedicated GO tracks, along with track realignments, signal upgrades, bridge work and expanded platforms.

What riders can expect

Once complete, the province says the project will allow:

Two-way, all-day service seven days a week to Bramalea.

30-minute service to Mount Pleasant with added rush-hour trains to Union Station.

Hourly service to Kitchener with additional peak-period trips.

In the meantime, riders will see incremental improvements starting next month:

18 new weekend trips between Bramalea and Union Station, running every 30 minutes.

Four weekend trips extended to Kitchener, marking the first weekend service to the city.

Two new weekday trips between Bramalea and Union Station.

Several existing trips extended further west, including one to Kitchener.

The Kitchener Line upgrades are part of Ontario’s $70-billion transit expansion program, which includes new rail, subway and LRT projects stretching from Barrie to Niagara and Oshawa to Kitchener.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic called it “a transformative moment” for the city.

“This will reduce commute times and unlock new opportunities for economic growth, job creation and quality of life for our residents,” he said.