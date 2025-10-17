A joint investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has led to the arrest of three Scarborough residents after officers intercepted a package containing 5.59 kilograms of ketamine shipped from Belgium.

The package, flagged by CBSA officers in Montreal on Aug. 28, was concealed and destined for an address in Scarborough. Authorities estimate the street value of the drugs at nearly $225,000.

The RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment launched an investigation following the seizure, identifying suspected importers in Scarborough. Three individuals were arrested, and a search warrant was executed at their residence, which uncovered additional illicit substances in both powder and pill form.

Officers also seized drug paraphernalia, a handgun, stun batons, electronic devices, and a Lexus SUV.

Health Canada warns that when misused, ketamine can cause hallucinations, memory loss, impaired motor function, and long-term bladder and kidney damage. The drug is often sold illegally in powder or pill form and has been linked to cases of addiction and psychological dependence.

List of charges

Authorities say Braden Van Nguyen, 21, faces multiple charges, including importing a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy, and several firearm-related offences.

Qihang Lin, 21, has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy, possession of a prohibited weapon, and interfering with radio communications using a cell phone jammer. Xuanran Zhang, 22, faces the same trafficking, conspiracy, and prohibited weapon charges as Lin.

Lin and Zhang have been released on bail under strict conditions. Nguyen remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20.

“This seizure is just one example of the many ways that criminals are attempting to import illegal drugs from around the world, and highlights the increasing exploitation of courier and postal services to smuggle illegal drugs into Canada,” RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment Inspector John McMath said.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts from CBSA and RCMP investigators, a large quantity of dangerous drugs has been prevented from reaching our communities.”