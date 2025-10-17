Carney heading to Asia for 9 day trip to work on trade, defence partnerships

Prime Minister Mark Carney walks by a Canada Border Services Agency vehicle at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2025 2:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will travel to Malaysia, Singapore and South Korea over nine days at the end of the month to attend two multinational summits.

Carney is scheduled to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Kuala Lumpur, where he is set to meet with Malaysia’s prime minister to talk trade.

After that summit, Carney will meet with Singapore’s prime minister and regional business leaders to discuss removing trade barriers and attracting global capital.

Carney will conclude his trip in South Korea by attending a meeting of Asia-Pacific economic leaders in Gyeongju.

The prime minister previously said that, during his visit to South Korea, he plans to visit the shipyard operated by Hanwha Ocean, one of the two finalists for a contract to build new Canadian submarines.

Carney will be travelling in Asia from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press

