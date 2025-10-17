No decision on B.C. ostrich case until at least Oct. 30, as cull opponent is arrested

Karen Espersen, right, the co-owner of Universal Ostrich Farms, speaks with supporters with her daughter, Katie Pasitney, at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, as the Canadian Food Agency prepares to cull 400 of the farm’s ostriches this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Hemens

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2025 5:38 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 6:40 pm.

EDGEWOOD, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — The Supreme Court of Canada likely won’t decide until at least Oct. 30 whether to hear a last-ditch appeal against a planned cull of ostriches at a British Columbia farm, where an opponent of the cull was arrested on Friday.

Video shared on Facebook showed social media presenter Jim Kerr being handcuffed and led away by two RCMP officers.

Neither police nor Kerr — who has been at the farm in Edgewood, B.C., since April and has tens of thousands of social media followers — responded to requests for comment.

But farm spokeswoman Katie Pasitney said in a Facebook post that Kerr was arrested after he crossed a quarantine line at the farm, where the owners have been waiting for a court ruling on the fate of their hundreds of birds that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says must be slaughtered.

The court typically announces its decisions whether to grant leave for appeal on Thursdays, and releases a list of cases up for consideration before that.

But the list for Oct. 23 that was released on Friday did not include the case of Universal Ostrich Farms, meaning a decision on whether to even hear the case likely won’t come before Oct. 30, with any potential ruling after that.

The owners of the farm are fighting the planned cull that was ordered last December by the CFIA after the flock was hit by an outbreak of avian flu, which the agency says went on to kill 69 birds.

Tests were conducted on two of the dead birds and came back positive for H5N1 flu, but the farm’s owners have been pushing for the surviving birds to be tested.

The farmers say the remaining ostriches show no signs of illness and should not be killed, while the CFIA says ostriches that appear healthy can still spread the disease, including new mutations of the virus.

The Supreme Court issued a temporary stay of the cull order and directed that the CFIA take custody of the birds until it decides whether to hear the case by the farm’s owners, who have lost a series of lower court decisions.

If the court decides not to hear the case and lifts the stay, it means the cull will be allowed to proceed, but if leave to appeal is granted, then a final decision on the fate of the flock would come later after the high court hears the case.

The arrest of Kerr is not the first at the farm, where opponents of the cull have gathered for months.

The RCMP previously said that on Sept. 23, two people were arrested for obstructing CFIA agents before being released, while officers also received complaints from businesses about “threats, intimidation and harassment due to the dispute.”

Pasitney, whose mother Karen Espersen is a co-owner of the farm, said Friday that the quarantine line should be respected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2025.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump hitting medium and heavy trucks with 25 per cent tariff on Nov. 1

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order today slapping a 25 per cent tariff on imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks beginning Nov. 1, with a carveout for vehicles traded...

1h ago

Potential buyer stepping up to save Crown Royal bottling plant set to close

At least one company is said to be in serious talks to take over a southwestern Ontario bottling plant set to close early next year after spirits maker Diageo announced plans to shift some of its operations...

4h ago

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near the Oshawa Islamic Centre on Thursday and confirm he was at the mosque hours before he was found dead. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the...

6h ago

Fahmee Bakery, known for its Jamaican patties, reopening in Scarborough after devastating 2022 fire

It has been three years since Fahmee Bakery served its renowned Jamaican patties out of a Scarborough storefront. It's set to open at Malvern Town Centre.

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump hitting medium and heavy trucks with 25 per cent tariff on Nov. 1

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order today slapping a 25 per cent tariff on imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks beginning Nov. 1, with a carveout for vehicles traded...

1h ago

Potential buyer stepping up to save Crown Royal bottling plant set to close

At least one company is said to be in serious talks to take over a southwestern Ontario bottling plant set to close early next year after spirits maker Diageo announced plans to shift some of its operations...

4h ago

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near the Oshawa Islamic Centre on Thursday and confirm he was at the mosque hours before he was found dead. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the...

6h ago

Fahmee Bakery, known for its Jamaican patties, reopening in Scarborough after devastating 2022 fire

It has been three years since Fahmee Bakery served its renowned Jamaican patties out of a Scarborough storefront. It's set to open at Malvern Town Centre.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Video shows ‘high-risk takedown’ of retail robbery suspects

It’s being described as a scene out of an action movie. A vehicle boxed in by police following a smash-and-grab in Newmarket. Shauna Hunt with more on the dramatic takedown in rush hour traffic.

23h ago

2:21
Research shows automated cameras reduce speeding by 40%

With the provincial government about to ban speed cameras, Toronto's mayor is ramping up public pressure to reverse the decision. Research looking at the cameras in school zones show a dramatic reduction in speeding.
7:15
Carney outlines plans for criminal justice reforms

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined plans Thursday for a new crime bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing rules for violent offenders.

2:52
Urgent call for help after flood leaves Rexdale women's shelter damaged

A Rexdale women's shelter is asking for help after a flood has left them unable to provide vital services. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
1:44
PA systems and flight information screens hacked at four North American airports Tuesday

On Tuesday, three Canadian airports experienced a major cybersecurity incident where systems were hacked and broadcast unauthorized messaging for minutes before they were taken down. Sarah Jones has more.
More Videos