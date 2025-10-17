Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Burlington

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Burlington on Friday morning.

It is not clear when the collision occurred, but just before 7:30 a.m. Halton police said on X that northbound traffic on Appleby Line at Harvester Road was closed for a serious collision investigation.

Appleby is now closed in both directions from Harvester to North Service Road.

Police said the cyclist is around 40 years old.

The driver was not injured in the collision and remained at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.