Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Burlington

Halton police say a cyclist died after they were struck by a vehicle in Burlington on Oct. 17, 2025. (Photo: Chopper 680)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 17, 2025 8:21 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 9:32 am.

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Burlington on Friday morning.

It is not clear when the collision occurred, but just before 7:30 a.m. Halton police said on X that northbound traffic on Appleby Line at Harvester Road was closed for a serious collision investigation.

Appleby is now closed in both directions from Harvester to North Service Road.

Police said the cyclist is around 40 years old.

The driver was not injured in the collision and remained at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

