Hit-and-run sends child and adult to hospital in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a hit-and-run collision sent two pedestrians to a hospital on Friday night.

According to authorities, a child and an adult were struck by a vehicle in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood, near Adelaide Street and Ontario Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Meanwhile, both pedestrians were transported to a hospital via an emergency run.

Officers say their injuries are non-life-threatening.