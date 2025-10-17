Hit-and-run sends child and adult to hospital in downtown Toronto
Posted October 17, 2025 11:21 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a hit-and-run collision sent two pedestrians to a hospital on Friday night.
According to authorities, a child and an adult were struck by a vehicle in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood, near Adelaide Street and Ontario Street just before 10:30 p.m.
Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Meanwhile, both pedestrians were transported to a hospital via an emergency run.
Officers say their injuries are non-life-threatening.