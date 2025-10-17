How to watch the Orionid meteor shower, debris of Halley’s comet

FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows a meteor from the Orionid shower on Oct. 13, 2015. (Jet Propulsion Laboratory/NASA via AP, File)

By Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Posted October 17, 2025 9:02 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 10:24 am.

The Orionids — one of two major meteor showers caused by remnants from Halley’s comet — will peak with the arrival of a new moon, providing an excellent opportunity to see shooting stars without interference from moonlight.

During Tuesday morning’s peak, expect to see up to 20 meteors per hour in ideal viewing conditions, said Thaddeus LaCoursiere, planetarium program coordinator at the Bell Museum in St. Paul, Minnesota. Viewing lasts until Nov. 7.

“Weather permitting, it will be a great show,” LaCoursiere said.

Halley’s comet passes near Earth every 75 years. Debris left by the comet leads to two major meteor showers every year.

“Sometimes the Orionids leave trains, these bright lingering streak in the sky,” LaCoursiere said.

Here’s what to know about the Orionids and other meteor showers.

What is a meteor shower?

As the Earth orbits the sun, several times a year it passes through debris left by passing comets and sometimes asteroids. The source of the Orionids is debris from Halley’s comet.

When these fast-moving space rocks enter Earth’s atmosphere, the debris encounters new resistance from the air and becomes very hot, eventually burning up.

Sometimes the surrounding air glows briefly, leaving behind a fiery tail — the end of a “shooting star.”

You don’t need special equipment to see the meteor showers that flash across the sky annually, just a spot away from city lights.

How to view a meteor shower

The best time to watch a meteor shower is typically after midnight, or in the early pre-dawn hours, when there’s usually less interference from moonlight.

Competing sources of light — such as a bright moon or artificial glow from lights on the ground — are the main obstacles to a clear view of meteors. Cloudless nights when the moon wanes smallest provide optimal viewing opportunities.

And keep looking up, not down. Your eyes will be better adapted to spot shooting stars if you aren’t checking your phone.

When is the next meteor shower?

The next major meteor shower, the Southern Taurids, is expected to peak early Nov. 5, when the moon is full.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Christina Larson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near a mosque in Oshawa on Thursday. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the city's seventh homicide victim of the year. Officers were called to...

57m ago

Gardiner Expressway construction to finish by end of the month

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan will be complete and all lanes will open by the end of this month, possibly as early as Monday, Oct. 27, 680 NewsRadio has learned. Last...

2h ago

CBSA kiosk outage causes delays at Canadian airports

Travellers arriving at several Canadian airports faced delays on Friday after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed its Primary Inspection Kiosks were offline due to maintenance work. In...

53m ago

Upcoming federal budget to include funding for 1,000 new border officers

The Liberal government says it's fulfilling a campaign promise in its upcoming budget with funding to hire 1,000 more Canada Border Services Agency officers. It's part of the government's promised plan...

31m ago

Top Stories

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near a mosque in Oshawa on Thursday. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the city's seventh homicide victim of the year. Officers were called to...

57m ago

Gardiner Expressway construction to finish by end of the month

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan will be complete and all lanes will open by the end of this month, possibly as early as Monday, Oct. 27, 680 NewsRadio has learned. Last...

2h ago

CBSA kiosk outage causes delays at Canadian airports

Travellers arriving at several Canadian airports faced delays on Friday after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed its Primary Inspection Kiosks were offline due to maintenance work. In...

53m ago

Upcoming federal budget to include funding for 1,000 new border officers

The Liberal government says it's fulfilling a campaign promise in its upcoming budget with funding to hire 1,000 more Canada Border Services Agency officers. It's part of the government's promised plan...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Blue Jays players and fans react to Toronto tying ALCS series

CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players and fans in Seattle after the team beat the Mariners 8-2 to tie the ALCS series.

6h ago

2:25
Video shows ‘high-risk takedown’ of retail robbery suspects

It’s being described as a scene out of an action movie. A vehicle boxed in by police following a smash-and-grab in Newmarket. Shauna Hunt with more on the dramatic takedown in rush hour traffic.

17h ago

2:21
Research shows automated cameras reduce speeding by 40%

With the provincial government about to ban speed cameras, Toronto's mayor is ramping up public pressure to reverse the decision. Research looking at the cameras in school zones show a dramatic reduction in speeding.

19h ago

7:15
Carney outlines plans for criminal justice reforms

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined plans Thursday for a new crime bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing rules for violent offenders.

21h ago

2:52
Urgent call for help after flood leaves Rexdale women's shelter damaged

A Rexdale women's shelter is asking for help after a flood has left them unable to provide vital services. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
More Videos