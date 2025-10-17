Toronto police say a 16-year-old girl was trafficked before being forced into the sex trade, and an Ajax man is now facing a long list of charges in connection with the case.

An investigation was launched in September after officers received information about a teenage victim. Police allege the accused used a combination of deception, coercion, and control to traffic the teenage girl.

The 16-year-old was allegedly forced to take sexualized photos that were distributed online and transported to a Toronto hotel, where she was made to meet clients for sexual services. Police say the money she earned was taken and kept by the accused.

On Thursday, authorities executed two search warrants at an address in Ajax. Officers arrested Rocchino Perrotto, 53, of Ajax, who was taken into custody without incident.

Perrotto has been charged with trafficking in persons under 18, procuring a person under 18, obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, advertising another person’s sexual services, forcible confinement, sexual exploitation of a young person, sexual assault causing bodily harm, material benefit from sexual services provided by a person under 18, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and two counts of printing, publishing, or possessing child pornography for the purpose of publication.

He appeared in court on Thursday. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.