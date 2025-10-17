Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after multi-vehicle crash in Georgina

A Toronto Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 17, 2025 8:50 pm.

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for witnesses after a multi-vehicle crash left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the intersection of Ravenshoe Road and Kennedy Road in Georgina at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday for reports of a serious collision involving two cars and a motorcycle.

“When officers arrived, they located a black motorcycle in the ditch with extensive damage,” YRP wrote in a press release. “The rider was found nearby suffering from serious injuries.”

The motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Investigators say a dark grey SUV and a silver pickup truck were located near the intersection with visible damage. No one from either of those vehicles was seriously injured.

“Initial investigation determined that the motorcycle and SUV were travelling westbound on Ravenshoe Road when, for reasons that remain under investigation, the motorcycle struck the rear of the SUV,” YRP wrote.

Authorities believe the crash caused the SUV to veer into the eastbound lanes where it collided with the pickup truck.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact police.

