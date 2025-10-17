‘Like a scene from the movies’: Police release dramatic video of highway takedown after Newmarket mall robbery

It’s being described as a scene out of an action movie. A vehicle boxed in by police following a smash-and-grab in Newmarket. Shauna Hunt with more on the dramatic takedown in rush hour traffic.

By Lucas Casaletto and Shauna Hunt

Posted October 17, 2025 6:26 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 6:31 am.

York Regional Police have released dramatic new video showing the high-risk takedown of suspects accused in a violent smash-and-grab robbery at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket.

The footage, captured during rush hour traffic, shows officers boxing in a white Mercedes SUV on Steeles Avenue following a pursuit down Highway 404.

“In this situation, the cops chose to go on the grass, and just speed through on the grass,” witness Zeb told CityNews. “That’s when I realized something was up.”

Zeb said he was getting a coffee nearby when he noticed at least 15 police cruisers at the scene.

“As I walked out, it was honestly like a scene from the movies,” he said. “Commotion everywhere. The cops trying to get the scene under control.”

Police confirmed the Mercedes SUV used in the mall robbery had been stolen earlier that morning during a home invasion in Vaughan, though it remains unclear if the same suspects were involved. Authorities also noted that they have since recovered $100,000 in stolen jewellery taken during the heist.

“This [happened] right around 6 p.m., so the peak of rush hour,” Zeb said. “This is right beside the highway… It was a crazy time for this to happen. Anyone could have been involved. It could have been a lot worse.”

Witness recalls chaos inside mall

Earlier in the day, at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, five masked suspects stormed a jewellery store inside the mall near Yonge Street and Davis Drive, armed with hammers. They smashed display cases, filled duffel bags with jewellery, and discharged an aerosol irritant at security guards before fleeing.

“He’s like, get out of the way, get out of the way. I turned around and said, [to the security guard], Joey, they have mace,” said Taylor, a mall employee and witness to the jewellery store robbery. “It was too late… [they] unloaded a full can of pepper spray on Joey’s face.”

Police say the four arrested include a 15-year-old male from Brampton, a 16-year-old male from Brampton, a 16-year-old male from Toronto, and 18-year-old Kareem Haniff of Toronto. They are charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent, two counts of assault with a weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

At the time of the offence, Haniff was bound by an undertaking, while one of the 16-year-old suspects was already on a release order for unrelated crimes.

Investigators continue to search for a fifth suspect, described as a male between 16 and 20 years old with a thin build, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and a black face mask.

York Regional Police are urging anyone with information about the outstanding suspect to come forward.

