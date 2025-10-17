North York man who allegedly skipped court facing more than 10 drug and gun charges

Police have released an image of drugs and guns seized from a 46-year-old Toronto man. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 17, 2025 4:57 pm.

A 46-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a firearm investigation after being stopped by police in North York.

According to authorities, the suspect skipped court and had a warrant out for his arrest. He was spotted in the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, near Driftwood Avenue on Thursday.

Officers say they attempted to stop the man when he began to flee the scene on foot.

Police eventually caught up with him and placed the suspect under arrest.

Upon searching his body, officers say he was allegedly in possession of a handgun, a loaded magazine and a quantity of drugs.

He has been identified as Neal Douglas, 46, of Toronto and was charged with 12 offences, including:

  1. Fail to Attend Court/Undertaking
  2. Possess Firearm Without Holding a License
  3. Unlicensed Person Possess Prohibited/Restricted Weapon
  4. Possess Firearm Other Than Restricted or Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding a License
  5. Possess Prohibited/Restricted Weapon or Prohibited Device Knowing No Authority
  6. Use/Handle/Store Firearm Carelessly
  7. Possess Unloaded Regulation Firearm
  8. Use/Handle/Store Ammunition Carelessly
  9. Possess Proceeds of Property or Thing Obtained by Crime not Exceeding $5000
  10. two counts Possess Firearm While Prohibited
  11. five counts Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking
  12. Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday. No other details were released.

