Rogers giving away another 500 tickets for Game 6 of the ALCS

A Toronto Blue Jays fan holds up a sign ahead of the start of the American League Division Series MLB playoff series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees in Toronto on Saturday, October 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 17, 2025 2:30 pm.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 2:31 pm.

Rogers is giving away another 500 free tickets to Game 6 of the American League Championship Series and if it’s necessary, to Game 7 as well.

The Toronto Blue Jays owner will be moving the Rogers Dial the Dugout phone to the Eaton Centre this Saturday for fans to leave a message for Blue Jays Manager John Schneider to cheer on Canada’s team.

Fans who leave a message between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. will have a chance to win one of 200 pairs of tickets to the ALCS Game 6 and if necessary, Game 7, at the Rogers Centre.

Another 50 pairs of tickets will be given away to a fans who call or text Schneider at 416-987-JAYS for English speakers or Russell Martin, former Blue Jays catcher, 514-807-JAYS for French speakers or by posting a message of support on social media using #DialTheDugout.

The Blue Jays tied up the ALCS with their 8-2 win Thursday night. Game 5 will be held Friday in Seattle before the best-of-7 series shifts back to Toronto.

First pitch goes out just 6:08 p.m.

If the series goes to a Game 7, it will be held on Monday night.

