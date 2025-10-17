Rogers giving away another 500 tickets for Game 6 of the ALCS

Rogers is giving away another 500 free tickets to Game 6 of the American League Championship Series and if it’s necessary, to Game 7 as well.

The Toronto Blue Jays owner will be moving the Rogers Dial the Dugout phone to the Eaton Centre this Saturday for fans to leave a message for Blue Jays Manager John Schneider to cheer on Canada’s team.

Fans who leave a message between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. will have a chance to win one of 200 pairs of tickets to the ALCS Game 6 and if necessary, Game 7, at the Rogers Centre.

Another 50 pairs of tickets will be given away to a fans who call or text Schneider at 416-987-JAYS for English speakers or Russell Martin, former Blue Jays catcher, 514-807-JAYS for French speakers or by posting a message of support on social media using #DialTheDugout.

The Blue Jays tied up the ALCS with their 8-2 win Thursday night. Game 5 will be held Friday in Seattle before the best-of-7 series shifts back to Toronto.

First pitch goes out just 6:08 p.m.

If the series goes to a Game 7, it will be held on Monday night.