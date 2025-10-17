Brand of Roquefort cheese recalled due to listeria concerns

Maison Gabriel Coulet Roquefort - La Cave cheese that has been recalled by Health Canada due to listeria concerns. CFIA/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 17, 2025 10:55 am.

Health Canada is recalling a brand of Roquefort cheese due to Listeria concerns.

Health officials say Maison Gabriel Coulet Roquefort – La Cave was sold in slices and wedges in 100-gram packages at retail outlets throughout Ontario and Quebec.

The item in question bears the UPC number 8 22775 00337 2 and has a best-before date of November 3, 2025.

There have been no reported illnesses to date due to consumption of the cheese.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

If you consumed this cheese, health officials say you should monitor for symptoms for the next 70 days.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says its food safety investigation is ongoing and could lead to the recall of other products.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near a mosque in Oshawa on Thursday. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the city's seventh homicide victim of the year. Officers were called to...

57m ago

Gardiner Expressway construction to finish by end of the month

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan will be complete and all lanes will open by the end of this month, possibly as early as Monday, Oct. 27, 680 NewsRadio has learned. Last...

2h ago

CBSA kiosk outage causes delays at Canadian airports

Travellers arriving at several Canadian airports faced delays on Friday after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed its Primary Inspection Kiosks were offline due to maintenance work. In...

53m ago

Upcoming federal budget to include funding for 1,000 new border officers

The Liberal government says it's fulfilling a campaign promise in its upcoming budget with funding to hire 1,000 more Canada Border Services Agency officers. It's part of the government's promised plan...

31m ago

Top Stories

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near a mosque in Oshawa on Thursday. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the city's seventh homicide victim of the year. Officers were called to...

57m ago

Gardiner Expressway construction to finish by end of the month

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan will be complete and all lanes will open by the end of this month, possibly as early as Monday, Oct. 27, 680 NewsRadio has learned. Last...

2h ago

CBSA kiosk outage causes delays at Canadian airports

Travellers arriving at several Canadian airports faced delays on Friday after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed its Primary Inspection Kiosks were offline due to maintenance work. In...

53m ago

Upcoming federal budget to include funding for 1,000 new border officers

The Liberal government says it's fulfilling a campaign promise in its upcoming budget with funding to hire 1,000 more Canada Border Services Agency officers. It's part of the government's promised plan...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Blue Jays players and fans react to Toronto tying ALCS series

CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players and fans in Seattle after the team beat the Mariners 8-2 to tie the ALCS series.

6h ago

2:25
Video shows ‘high-risk takedown’ of retail robbery suspects

It’s being described as a scene out of an action movie. A vehicle boxed in by police following a smash-and-grab in Newmarket. Shauna Hunt with more on the dramatic takedown in rush hour traffic.

17h ago

2:21
Research shows automated cameras reduce speeding by 40%

With the provincial government about to ban speed cameras, Toronto's mayor is ramping up public pressure to reverse the decision. Research looking at the cameras in school zones show a dramatic reduction in speeding.

19h ago

7:15
Carney outlines plans for criminal justice reforms

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined plans Thursday for a new crime bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing rules for violent offenders.

21h ago

2:52
Urgent call for help after flood leaves Rexdale women's shelter damaged

A Rexdale women's shelter is asking for help after a flood has left them unable to provide vital services. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.
More Videos