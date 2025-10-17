Brand of Roquefort cheese recalled due to listeria concerns

Health Canada is recalling a brand of Roquefort cheese due to Listeria concerns.

Health officials say Maison Gabriel Coulet Roquefort – La Cave was sold in slices and wedges in 100-gram packages at retail outlets throughout Ontario and Quebec.

The item in question bears the UPC number 8 22775 00337 2 and has a best-before date of November 3, 2025.

There have been no reported illnesses to date due to consumption of the cheese.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick. Symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

If you consumed this cheese, health officials say you should monitor for symptoms for the next 70 days.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says its food safety investigation is ongoing and could lead to the recall of other products.