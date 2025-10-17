Scotiabank cutting jobs in efficiency push

Scotiabank signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Scotiabank says it's appointed Jean-François Courville to a new role as president of the bank's Quebec operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 17, 2025 10:37 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 10:54 am.

TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia is cutting jobs.

Spokeswoman Claire Dawson says in a statement that finding ways to be more efficient are a part of managing the bank effectively.

Dawson says the bank will continue to prioritize and invest in areas that best meet the needs of clients and deliver sustainable growth.

She did not provide details on the scale of the cuts.

In 2023, Scotiabank cut about three per cent of its global workforce, or about 2,700 positions.

The bank had 87,317 employees as of its third quarter, which ended July 31.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 17, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)

The Canadian Press

