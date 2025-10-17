updated

Driver charged after dump truck slams into Vaughan overpass, closing Hwy. 400 lanes

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday when, according to OPP, a dump truck leaving a nearby construction zone struck the underside of the Langstaff Road overpass while heading southbound with its rear box still raised. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

A 32-year-old Brampton man has been charged with careless driving after police say his dump truck, travelling with its box raised, slammed into the Langstaff Road overpass on Highway 400 southbound early Friday, forcing the closure of the collectors’ lanes as inspectors assess potential structural damage.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday when, according to OPP, a dump truck leaving a nearby construction zone struck the underside of the Langstaff Road overpass while heading southbound with its rear box still raised.

The impact tore the box completely off the truck and caused visible damage to the concrete structure above. Despite the severity of the collision, no injuries were reported.

As of 7:05 a.m., the southbound collectors’ lanes at Langstaff remain closed. The on-ramp from westbound Langstaff Road is also shut down, while the on-ramp from eastbound Langstaff remains open.

Police say there is no estimated time for reopening, and drivers are being urged to plan alternate routes during the morning commute.

Structural engineers have been called to inspect the overpass and determine the extent of the damage. Officials say the closure could be lengthy to allow for safe repairs.

Top Stories

'Thought he was going to kill me': Max Scherzer demands to stay in game as Blue Jays even ALCS

Max Scherzer's fiery insistence on staying in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners became one of the defining moments of Thursday night's matchup, as the veteran right-hander demanded the ball...

3h ago

'Like a scene from the movies': Police release dramatic video of highway takedown after Newmarket mall robbery

York Regional Police have released dramatic new video showing the high-risk takedown of suspects accused in a violent smash-and-grab robbery at Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket. The footage, captured...

3h ago

Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Burlington

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Burlington on Friday morning. It is not clear when the collision occurred, but just before 7:30 a.m. Halton police said on...

1m ago

Fearless in Seattle: Jays beat Mariners in Game 4 to tie series at 2-2

 In the uneasy quiet of the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse after the Seattle Mariners had opened a 2-0 lead in the American League Championship Series, Max Scherzer stood in front...

2h ago

