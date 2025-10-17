A 32-year-old Brampton man has been charged with careless driving after police say his dump truck, travelling with its box raised, slammed into the Langstaff Road overpass on Highway 400 southbound early Friday, forcing the closure of the collectors’ lanes as inspectors assess potential structural damage.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday when, according to OPP, a dump truck leaving a nearby construction zone struck the underside of the Langstaff Road overpass while heading southbound with its rear box still raised.

The impact tore the box completely off the truck and caused visible damage to the concrete structure above. Despite the severity of the collision, no injuries were reported.

As of 7:05 a.m., the southbound collectors’ lanes at Langstaff remain closed. The on-ramp from westbound Langstaff Road is also shut down, while the on-ramp from eastbound Langstaff remains open.

Police say there is no estimated time for reopening, and drivers are being urged to plan alternate routes during the morning commute.

Structural engineers have been called to inspect the overpass and determine the extent of the damage. Officials say the closure could be lengthy to allow for safe repairs.