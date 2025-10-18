1 man dead, 1 in custody following overnight assault in Holland Landing

A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 18, 2025 7:41 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2025 7:42 am.

One man is dead following an overnight assault in Holland Landing.

Police in York Region say they were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Yonge Street area just before 11:30 p.m. Friday for reports of an assault in progress.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from critical injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say one person has been taken into custody, and they are not looking for any other suspects.

