Eight-year-old shows his love for the Blue Jays with custom prosthetic eye

Eight-year-old Logan Dorna shows off his custom-made Blue Jays prosthetic eye in this undated handout as he celebrates the team's playoff run. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - The Dorna Family (Mandatory Credit)

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted October 18, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated October 18, 2025 7:51 am.

TORONTO — Eight-year-old Logan Dorna is cheering on the Blue Jays in their playoff run while sporting their logo on his prosthetic eye.

Logan’s left eye was removed at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto after he was diagnosed with retinoblastoma — an eye cancer — when he was six months old.

Matthew Milne, an ocularist who works with the hospital’s eye cancer team, made Logan’s first artificial eye as a baby and replaces it with a new one about every two years as he grows up.

When Logan came to see Milne a couple of weeks ago for his next prosthetic eye, he had something specific in mind.

“I wanted to get the special eye because I like playing baseball and I like watching it too,” he said in a video interview with his parents from their home in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Friday.

Milne, who hand-paints the artificial eyes, made Logan one with a gold iris and baseball seams.

He painted the Blue Jays logo on top of the eye. Unlike the gold and the seams, it’s not possible to make the logo visible to others because the top is tucked back into the eye socket.

But Logan knows it’s there and can show others when he swaps that eye out for a second “everyday” prosthetic eye. That one has a brown iris to match his seeing eye.

It also has a special painting on the top that reflects his interests: a character from the “Zelda” video game series.

Milne encourages his young patients to pick fun images for the tops of their prosthetic eyes.

“When you’re dealing with a very kind of adult issue like retinoblastoma, I want to always give kids the opportunity to kind of customize something for themselves, make it fun for them,” he said.

Logan’s mom, Taline Dorna, said her son has been wearing his Blue Jays eye “every time the Jays have been playing because he believes in his soul that it’s giving them a little bit of extra luck.”

The sports theme is also a celebration of how much Logan overcame in the summer when he started playing baseball for the very first time, she said.

“Having just monocular vision, depth perception is really off. So whenever he hit that ball … (it) really gave him that boost of confidence.”

When he’s not batting — Logan’s favourite part of the game — he’s “usually right field but sometimes middle and left,” he said.

Dorna and Logan’s father, Serge, hope that their son’s embracing of his artificial eye inspires other children with differences to feel proud and be welcomed.

“That’s what we’ve always wanted for him … no social stigma attached to having a prosthetic eye because it is such a visible difference,” Dorna said.

“We want him to always feel confident and not ashamed of who he is because it’s part of his identity.”

Logan’s prosthetic eye is connected to ocular muscles so it can move in sync with his seeing eye when he’s looking around, even though there’s no vision there, Milne said.

Retinoblastoma is rare — there were 15 cases in children 14 years and under in 2019 — but it’s the most common type of eye cancer in children and often found under the age of two, according to the Canadian Cancer Society’s website.

Removing the cancerous eye helps prevent the tumour from spreading elsewhere. After Logan’s eye was taken out, he didn’t need any further treatment such as chemotherapy or radiation, his mother said.

He now goes for checkups at SickKids’ eye clinic once a year and sees Milne every few months to maintain his prosthetic eye.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead in early morning single vehicle crash in west end

A woman is dead following an early morning single car crash in the city's west end. Toronto police say a red Ford Mustang was travelling along the Eglinton Avenue West near Keele Street when for an...

11m ago

1 man dead, 1 in custody following overnight assault in Holland Landing

One man is dead following an overnight assault in Holland Landing. Police in York Region say they were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Yonge Street area just before 11:30 p.m. Friday for reports...

36m ago

Seattle Mariners take 3-2 lead in ALCS with 6-2 win over Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners are one win away from a berth in the 2025 World Series. The Mariners scored five runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Friday night at...

8h ago

Rogers giving away another 500 tickets for Game 6 of the ALCS

Rogers is giving away another 500 free tickets to Game 6 of the American League Championship Series and if it's necessary, to Game 7 as well. The Toronto Blue Jays owner will be moving the Rogers Dial...

17h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead in early morning single vehicle crash in west end

A woman is dead following an early morning single car crash in the city's west end. Toronto police say a red Ford Mustang was travelling along the Eglinton Avenue West near Keele Street when for an...

11m ago

1 man dead, 1 in custody following overnight assault in Holland Landing

One man is dead following an overnight assault in Holland Landing. Police in York Region say they were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Yonge Street area just before 11:30 p.m. Friday for reports...

36m ago

Seattle Mariners take 3-2 lead in ALCS with 6-2 win over Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners are one win away from a berth in the 2025 World Series. The Mariners scored five runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-2 on Friday night at...

8h ago

Rogers giving away another 500 tickets for Game 6 of the ALCS

Rogers is giving away another 500 free tickets to Game 6 of the American League Championship Series and if it's necessary, to Game 7 as well. The Toronto Blue Jays owner will be moving the Rogers Dial...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
Strong winds expected this weekend

Strong winds are expected this weekend prompting a power outage risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:50
Fahmee Bakery reopening in Scarborough after 2022 fire

Fahmee Bakery is set to reopen its doors at Malvern Town Centre after a devastating fire at its previous location in 2022. Nick Westoll has more on the journey to make Jamaican patties and coco bread in Scarborough once again.

14h ago

2:20
Blue Jays players and fans react to Toronto tying ALCS series

CityNews' sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players and fans in Seattle after the team beat the Mariners 8-2 to tie the ALCS series.

16h ago

2:25
Video shows ‘high-risk takedown’ of retail robbery suspects

It’s being described as a scene out of an action movie. A vehicle boxed in by police following a smash-and-grab in Newmarket. Shauna Hunt with more on the dramatic takedown in rush hour traffic.
2:21
Research shows automated cameras reduce speeding by 40%

With the provincial government about to ban speed cameras, Toronto's mayor is ramping up public pressure to reverse the decision. Research looking at the cameras in school zones show a dramatic reduction in speeding.
More Videos