Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada says Hullo Ferries vessel struck humpback

October 18, 2025

VICTORIA — The company operating a high-speed, passenger-only ferry service between Vancouver and Nanaimo is fully cooperating after one of its vessels struck a humpback whale near Vancouver in English Bay, a federal department says.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada says in a written statement that Hullo Ferries has informed the department of the collision.

The statement says the whale was observed swimming north after the contact, but did not offer any additional details about the condition of the animal.

Regulations require operators of vessels or fishing gear to immediately inform the department of accidental contacts with marine mammals.

Hullo Ferries advertises up to 14 daily sailings, using two catamarans, between downtown Vancouver and downtown Nanaimo.

The company says in a statement that its vessel Spuhels “likely made contact with a whale” during a scheduled sailing.

“Upon sighting the mammal, the bridge team immediately initiated evasive action, and executed a crash stop maneuver in accordance with safety procedures,” the statement reads.

The company added that it followed all reporting protocols, including notification of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, First Nations partners and the Whale Reporting Alert System.

The statement did not offer any details about the state of the animal after the collision, but said CCTV footage and crew observations “indicate that the whale was seen moving away from the area” following the incident.

“This event is felt deeply by our crew and everyone at (Vancouver Island Ferry Company),” it said. “We take our responsibility to protect marine life very seriously and strictly follow the Whale Reporting Alert System and Canada’s Marine Mammal Guidelines.”

Last month, researchers found a dead humpback near a site where it was reportedly hit by a B.C. Ferries vessel off B.C.’s northern coast.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2025.

Wolfgang Depner, The Canadian Press

