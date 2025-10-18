Man charged after young girls, 8 and 10, allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times

A 52-year-old Toronto man is facing more than a dozen charges after two young girls were allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times in a west-end apartment building.

Toronto police say a man befriended an eight-year-old and a 10-year-old girl while working as a superintendent at a building in the Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area.

Investigators allege that between January 2024 and October 2025, the man sexually assaulted both girls multiple times, and on October 14, he broke into the girls’ apartment and attempted to lure one of them out of the residence.

Oscar Campos is facing a total of 15 charges, including break and enter, five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference, two counts of making child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Police have released his photo and believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.