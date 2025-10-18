Police are searching for the driver of a red sedan that fled the scene of a serious collision in North York.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. near Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue.

One vehicle clipped on its side. Meanwhile, police say the driver of the red sedan took off with a flat tire.

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.