Two more teens charged in stabbing death of 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr

Photo of Abdoul Aziz Sarr, 14, who was stabbed and later died in hospital on the evening of July 5, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted October 18, 2025 9:20 am.

Two more teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old in the city’s east end earlier this summer.

Paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, just after 10 p.m. on July 5, where they found Abdoul Aziz Sarr inside a nearby McDonald’s restaurant suffering from stab wounds. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

The stabbing happened just steps away from Woodbine Beach Park, where a weekend-long cultural festival was being held.

Police investigate after a teen was stabbed on July 5, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

Two 16-year-old males turned themselves in during the days following the stabbing, while a third 16-year-old turned himself in on August 8. All three have been charged with first-degree murder.

On October 17, police charged two more teens – a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male – with first-degree murder, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in connection with Sarr’s death to five.

None of the accused in the case can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Top Stories

Woman dead in early morning single vehicle crash in west end

A woman is dead following an early morning single car crash in the city's west end. Toronto police say a red Ford Mustang was travelling along the Eglinton Avenue West near Keele Street when for an...

3h ago

Man charged after young girls, 8 and 10, allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times

A 52-year-old Toronto man is facing more than a dozen charges after two young girls were allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times in a west-end apartment building. Toronto police say a man befriended...

1h ago

1 man dead, 1 in custody following overnight assault in Holland Landing

One man is dead following an overnight assault in Holland Landing. Police in York Region say they were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Yonge Street area just before 11:30 p.m. Friday for reports...

3h ago

Eight-year-old shows his love for the Blue Jays with custom prosthetic eye

TORONTO — Eight-year-old Logan Dorna is cheering on the Blue Jays in their playoff run while sporting their logo on his prosthetic eye. Logan's left eye was removed at the Hospital for Sick Children...

3h ago

