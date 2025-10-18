Two more teens charged in stabbing death of 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr

Two more teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old in the city’s east end earlier this summer.

Paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell Avenue, just after 10 p.m. on July 5, where they found Abdoul Aziz Sarr inside a nearby McDonald’s restaurant suffering from stab wounds. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

The stabbing happened just steps away from Woodbine Beach Park, where a weekend-long cultural festival was being held.

Police investigate after a teen was stabbed on July 5, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

Two 16-year-old males turned themselves in during the days following the stabbing, while a third 16-year-old turned himself in on August 8. All three have been charged with first-degree murder.

On October 17, police charged two more teens – a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male – with first-degree murder, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in connection with Sarr’s death to five.

None of the accused in the case can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.