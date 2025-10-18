Woman dead in early morning single vehicle crash in west end

A woman is dead following an early morning single car crash in the city’s west end.

Toronto police say a red Ford Mustang was travelling along the Eglinton Avenue West near Keele Street when for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the road and struck a hydro pole.

A female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while a man in his 20s was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.