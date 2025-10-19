A cargo aircraft skids off a Hong Kong runway into the sea, killing 2 people

Rescue workers approach a cargo aircraft that skidded off a Hong Kong runway on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

By Chan Ho-him, The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2025 7:51 pm.

Last Updated October 19, 2025 10:26 pm.

HONG KONG (AP) — A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong runway into the sea when landing early Monday, killing two people.

The Boeing 747, flown by Turkey-based ACT Airlines, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport around 3:50 a.m. on arrival from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, authorities said. The airline had leased the aircraft from Emirates, a long-haul carrier based in Dubai.

Four crew members on the plane were rescued and taken to a hospital. Initial reports from police said two people in an airport ground vehicle were killed.

Emirates said the Boeing 747 freighter flying as EK9788 was wet leased and operated by ACT Airlines. In wet leases, the company supplying the plane also provides the crew, maintenance and insurance. Emirates said there was no cargo on board.

Local Hong Kong broadcasters showed the aircraft partially submerged just off the edge of the airport’s sea wall. The aircraft’s front half and cockpit were visible above water but the tail end appearing to have broken off.

The crash occurred on the north runway of Hong Kong’s airport, one of Asia’s busiest. That runway remained closed, while the two other runways at the airport continue to operate.

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said in a statement it was following up with the airlines and other parties involved in the crash.

Emirates, the Dubai-based long haul carrier, is known for its passenger flights coming out of Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel.

However, it also operates a thriving cargo business out of Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, the sheikhdom’s second airport where it plans a $35 billion improvement over the coming decade. The ACT Airlines’ flight had taken off from Al Maktoum, known as DWC.

Emirates, owned by a sovereign wealth fund in the city-state, noted in its most-recent annual report that it had added two wet-leased Boeing 747s “to serve surging customer demand.” Emirates has some 260 aircraft in its fleet, the majority either Boeing 777s or double-decker Airbus A380s.

Chan Ho-him, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Back in Toronto's lineup, Springer walks in 2-run second for Blue Jays against Mariners

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto's George Springer was back in the lineup two days after being hit on a knee by a fastball, fouling out on a nine-pitch at bat in the first inning and walking in a two-run second...

23m ago

'Horrible piece of legislation': Ontario parents to rally against speed camera ban

Several parent groups against a looming speed camera ban in Ontario are holding a provincial day of action on Monday as MPPs return to Queen's Park for the beginning of a new legislative session.  Premier...

7h ago

Ontario regulators slap two mortgage agents accused of fraud with penalties totalling $230K

Financial regulators in Ontario have hit two former mortgage agents with a combined total of $230,000 in administrative penalties for reckless conduct, failing to verify information and enabling fraud. Authorities...

14h ago

Reforms by international mail carriers could help Canada Post navigate challenges

When Ottawa announced a series of reforms to Canada Post in late September, reaction to the move highlighted a simmering dissatisfaction when it comes to the mail and parcel carrier. The changes, ranging...

6h ago

Top Stories

Back in Toronto's lineup, Springer walks in 2-run second for Blue Jays against Mariners

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto's George Springer was back in the lineup two days after being hit on a knee by a fastball, fouling out on a nine-pitch at bat in the first inning and walking in a two-run second...

23m ago

'Horrible piece of legislation': Ontario parents to rally against speed camera ban

Several parent groups against a looming speed camera ban in Ontario are holding a provincial day of action on Monday as MPPs return to Queen's Park for the beginning of a new legislative session.  Premier...

7h ago

Ontario regulators slap two mortgage agents accused of fraud with penalties totalling $230K

Financial regulators in Ontario have hit two former mortgage agents with a combined total of $230,000 in administrative penalties for reckless conduct, failing to verify information and enabling fraud. Authorities...

14h ago

Reforms by international mail carriers could help Canada Post navigate challenges

When Ottawa announced a series of reforms to Canada Post in late September, reaction to the move highlighted a simmering dissatisfaction when it comes to the mail and parcel carrier. The changes, ranging...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Thieves steal 'priceless jewellery' from Louvre in quick heist

In a minutes-long strike Sunday inside the world’s most-visited museum, thieves smashed display cases and fled with priceless Napoleonic jewels in one of the highest-profile museum thefts in living memory.

8h ago

0:30
Motorcyclist dead following multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400

A 43-year-old motorcyclist from Wasaga Beach is dead following a crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan.

8h ago

1:54
Temperatures seasonally mild across GTA and Ontario

Heavy rainfall is expected across many parts of the GTA on Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.
2:26
Protesters rally against the Trump administration in downtown Toronto

As millions took to the streets for "No Kings" rallies in cities across the U.S., Americans who call Canada home also protested, voicing their opposition. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

8h ago

2:08
Kindergarten playground closure frustrates parents at Toronto school

Renovations at a local school in the Upper Beaches area mean kindergarten students have not had a proper place to play since the start of the school year.

More Videos