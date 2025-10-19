George Springer returns to Blue Jays’ lineup for Game 6 of ALCS

George Springer is back in the Toronto Blue Jays’ lineup.

Springer will bat leadoff as Toronto hosts the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday night. Seattle leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Springer went down after a 95.6 m.p.h. two-seam fastball from Seattle reliever Bryan Woo clipped his right knee in the seventh inning of Game 5 on Friday.

“It’s pretty incredible to take 97 off your kneecap and have it come off 55 miles per hour,” laughed fellow Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho. “But we’re all glad that he’s in the lineup, feeling good. Glad it’s not broke.

“Just one of those things where it looked really bad, and so glad he’s OK.”

The Blue Jays held a 2-1 lead in Game 5 at the time of Springer’s injury but the Mariners rallied to a 6-2 victory to pull ahead in the ALCS.

The 36-year-old Springer has had a resurgent season, hitting .309 with 32 home runs, 84 runs batted in, 18 stolen bases and a .399 on-base percentage. He’s hit .256 with three home runs and six RBIs this post-season.

Right-handed pitcher Jose Berrios was seen throwing in left field before batting practice began at Rogers Centre.

Berrios has been on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation since Sept. 25.

He has a 9-5 record with a 4.17 earned-run average over 30 starts this season. He’s struck out 138 hitters this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2025.