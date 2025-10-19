North Korean soldier defects to South Korea across the rivals’ heavily fortified border

FILE - A soldier stands at a North Korean military guard post flying a national flag, seen from Paju, South Korea, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2025 6:48 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2025 7:19 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea across the rivals’ heavily fortified border on Sunday, South Korea’s military said.

The military took the custody of the soldier who crossed the central portion of the land border, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said the soldier expressed a desire to resettle in South Korea.

It was the first reported defection by a North Korean soldier since a North Korean staff sergeant fled to South Korea via the border’s eastern section in August 2024.

Despite the two border crossings, it isn’t common for North Koreans to defect via the land border.

Unlike its official name, the Demilitarized Zone, the 248-kilometer (155-mile) -long, 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) -wide border is guarded by land mines, tank traps, barbed wire fences and combat troops. In 2017, when a fleeing North Korean soldier sprinted across the border, North Korean soldiers fired about 40 rounds, before South Korean soldiers could drag the wounded soldier to safety.

A vast majority of about 34,000 North Koreans who have fled to South Korea since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War came via China, which shares a long, porous border with North Korea.

Relations between the two Koreas remain strained, with North Korea repeatedly rejecting outreach by South Korea’s liberal President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June with a vow to restore reconciliation between the rivals.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Waterfront Marathon takes over the streets

Runners will take to the streets along the waterfront and throughout Toronto this weekend for the annual marathon. Lots of road closures will be in effect to prepare for the race as well. Toronto Waterfront...
Short, intense session set for Queen's Park after 137-day break

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford's government returns to Queen's Park Monday for what promises to be a short but intense seven-week sitting that opposition parties say they fear is becoming a new and undemocratic...

57m ago

Reforms by international mail carriers could help Canada Post navigate challenges

When Ottawa announced a series of reforms to Canada Post in late September, reaction to the move highlighted a simmering dissatisfaction when it comes to the mail and parcel carrier. The changes, ranging...

1h ago

Artificial intelligence threatening to push young people out of entry-level jobs

OTTAWA — Throughout her university career, Jacqueline Silver assumed her computer science degree would guarantee her a job. Finding out she was wrong was a demoralizing experience. Silver, who graduated...

1h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Waterfront Marathon takes over the streets

Runners will take to the streets along the waterfront and throughout Toronto this weekend for the annual marathon. Lots of road closures will be in effect to prepare for the race as well. Toronto Waterfront...
Short, intense session set for Queen's Park after 137-day break

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford's government returns to Queen's Park Monday for what promises to be a short but intense seven-week sitting that opposition parties say they fear is becoming a new and undemocratic...

57m ago

Reforms by international mail carriers could help Canada Post navigate challenges

When Ottawa announced a series of reforms to Canada Post in late September, reaction to the move highlighted a simmering dissatisfaction when it comes to the mail and parcel carrier. The changes, ranging...

1h ago

Artificial intelligence threatening to push young people out of entry-level jobs

OTTAWA — Throughout her university career, Jacqueline Silver assumed her computer science degree would guarantee her a job. Finding out she was wrong was a demoralizing experience. Silver, who graduated...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Temperatures seasonally mild across GTA and Ontario

Heavy rainfall is expected across many parts of the GTA on Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:08
Kindergarten playground closure frustrates parents at Toronto school

Renovations at a local school in the Upper Beaches area mean kindergarten students have not had a proper place to play since the start of the school year.

19h ago

1:38
Game 5 blues: Mariners push Jays to the brink, fans brace for game 6

It was a tense night for Jays fans as the Seattle Mariners took the ALCS lead with a 6–2 win. As Jazan Grewal reports, fans are also concerned about George Springer, who was hit by a pitch on the right kneecap.
2:32
Strong winds expected this weekend

Strong winds are expected this weekend prompting a power outage risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:50
Fahmee Bakery reopening in Scarborough after 2022 fire

Fahmee Bakery is set to reopen its doors at Malvern Town Centre after a devastating fire at its previous location in 2022. Nick Westoll has more on the journey to make Jamaican patties and coco bread in Scarborough once again.
More Videos