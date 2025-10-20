Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rocks Auston Matthews jersey ahead of Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might be the first person in history to turn to the Toronto Maple Leafs for good luck ahead of Game 7.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger walked into Rogers Centre wearing an Auston Matthews jersey on Monday ahead of the do-or-die ALCS contest against the Seattle Mariners.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives for Game 7 in an Auston Matthews jersey pic.twitter.com/Pkhz1Gtyau — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2025

One win away from the World Series, Guerrero Jr. has already surpassed Matthews’ playoff high.

His run of dominance in this post-season — his six home runs represent a single-season franchise record and lead MLB — has also not been reminiscent of Matthews and the Maple Leafs’ well-documented playoff struggles.

The Maple Leafs have lost all three Game 7s they’ve played in the Matthews era.

Guerrero Jr.’s wardrobe choice was perhaps a response to the Seattle Kraken, who wore Mariners jerseys prior to beating the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday.

Mariners slugger Josh Naylor, of Mississauga, Ont., showed up to a game earlier this series in a throwback Kevin Durant Supersonics jersey.

