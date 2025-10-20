Body of slain Nepali hostage held in Gaza repatriated after release by Hamas

A Nepalese man pays his respects to Bipin Joshi, a Nepali man who was taken hostage by Hamas, during a memorial procession at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The body of a Nepali student who was among the hostages being held in Gaza arrived in Kathmandu on Monday after being repatriated, authorities said.

The remains of Bipin Joshi were flown from Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv and arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said Joshi’s body would be taken to his hometown of Bhimdattanagar later Monday evening.

“The Nepal government made various attempts at different levels, to the extent possible, for Joshi’s release while he was in captivity,” the ministry said in a statement.

Joshi was among 17 Nepali students studying agriculture in southern Israel when Hamas launched its Oct. 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war in Gaza. He had arrived in Israel a month earlier on a student exchange program to work and study at Kibbutz Alumim, near the Gaza border.

The Hamas attack left 10 Nepali students dead and injured six others before Joshi, then 22, was kidnapped.

The Israel Defense Force said on Oct. 14 that Joshi was killed in captivity during the first months of the war. His death was declared while his mother and sister were in the United States lobbying the international community, including the United Nations, for his release.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki paid tribute to Joshi during a ceremony at Kathmandu’s airport, where she draped the national flag over his coffin.

“Bipin’s courage and bravery are a matter of pride for every Nepali,” Karki said. “He is a son of Nepal, a son of every mother. We will never forget him. He lives in our hearts.”

The Associated Press





