Man in serious condition following late-night shooting in Brampton

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating after a man was shot late Sunday night in a residential neighbourhood.

Officers were called to 8 Clifton Court in the area of Conservation Drive and Hurontario Street around 11 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

Paramedics say the victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. His condition has not been updated.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP.

Police have been called to home in the past, nearby residents say

Residents on Clifton Court told 680 NewsRadio they heard several gunshots around 10:30 p.m. and then saw a dark-coloured car speeding away from the area.

Neighbours describe the home where the shooting occurred as a newer, upscale property with several high-end vehicles parked in the garage. Some residents also said police have been called to the address before, and that the house was raided last year.

None of those claims have been confirmed by authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.