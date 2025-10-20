Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder after Bowmanville man died in East Gwillimbury

York Regional Police officers say a 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Bowmanville man in East Gwillimbury.

According to a statement issued Monday morning, officers were called to a home on Queensville Sideroad East near Yonge Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday

Investigators said the incident was initially reported to police as an assault-in-progress call.

The statement said the victim, identified as 57-year-old Kurl Burry, was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers said a man was arrested at the scene. Jeantel Burry-Burgess was charged with second-degree murder, assault (choking) and two counts of breaching probation.

The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.

Meanwhile, investigators said they’re still looking to speak with potential witnesses and are canvassing for nearby surveillance video.